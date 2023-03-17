Iowa Basketball’s NCAA Tournament ends in first-round loss to Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Curiosity about whether Iowa’s NCAA Tournament opener would be played in front of a significantly pro-Auburn crowd at Legacy Arena was answered ahead of the opening announcement.

A thunderous ovation greeted the Tigers as they took the floor, and patrons clad in orange and blue ensured the Hawkeyes’ first-round challenge would be that much steeper.

As Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde tweeted at the start of the game, Auburn “had the biggest home court advantage in the history of the No. 9 seed.”

And with every second-half 3-pointer the suddenly hot Tigers canned, it proved true. The momentum gave a 17-point advantage in the second half, and Auburn held on to oust the eighth-seeded Hawkeyes, 83-75, in a Midwest Region opener.

Iowa finished its season with three straight losses and a 19-14 record. His last victory of the season dates back to February 28 in Bloomington, Indiana. In other words, the Hawkeyes went 0 for March.

More:Join Chad Leistikow’s Iowa Hawkeyes text messaging group here

The Iowa players didn’t use the road crowd as an excuse, but it was definitely a factor.

It affected us a bit,” said Tony Perkins of Iowa. “They had a little run and their team started feeling better, feeling good, bringing more energy.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked a direct question: Would this game have been different had it been played in Des Moines? There were certainly a lot of questions about why a lower-seeded team (even in an 8-on-9 game) essentially gained home-court advantage in the first round…and then in the second round against top seed Houston. .

“I think it probably would have been (different). I think that’s a fair statement,” McCaffery said. “But the environments we see (in the Big Ten) were more challenging than this most of the time. Not to say it wasn’t impressive in the NCAA Tournament, but that’s what we’re at. facing Indiana, Rutgers, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State. That’s no excuse.”

And with that, the Iowas Sweet 16 drought is extended to 24 seasons, 13 of those under McCaffery. Ninety-five programs have reached the regional semifinals since the Hawkeyes last did in 1999, and that number could increase this weekend.

Auburn (21-12) moved closer to their own Sweet 16 offer under former Hawkeye assistant Bruce Pearl. The Tigers’ blistering start was replaced by a scorching second half in which they scored 16 points in less than 2 minutes to create a 58-41 advantage with 10:50 remaining.

As is well known, Iowa got away in a hurry, however, and Kris Murrays dunk with 4:56 remaining cut a 17-point lead to four, at 60-56. As Iowa fought back, the Auburn crowd grew increasingly nervous. After all, the Tigers blew a 17-point lead in the final 11 minutes at Alabama on March 1 and lost in overtime.

I feel like that was the story of the season,” said Filip Rebraca of Iowa, who had 14 points and seven rebounds, “where we have good halves and bad halves.”

But Auburn settled in and made their free throws while Iowa went cold with six straight 3-point misses with a chance to get even closer to the game. Three times, Iowa made a 3-point attempt to cut the deficit to three…but all missed.

“We look great,” Murray said. “That’s all you can ask for.

Auburns, mediocre 3-point shooting and excellent 3-point shooting defense both showed up in the first half. The Tigers connected on just 1 of 9 from long range, but that one, a left wing 3 from Wendell Green Jr. knocked home and gave Auburn a 21-12 lead.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s 3-point struggles away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena continued in a way that’s hard to believe. The Hawkeyes went 0-9-3 in the first half, and most of them weren’t close. Murray had a 3 rebound around the rim and out, epitomizing his first half. The junior scored four points in the opening 2:17 of the game, but didn’t score again until 14:30 of the second half.

McCaffery searched for all the answers, even inserting real freshman Dasonte Bowen for his first March action.

Still, despite Iowas Wilson-ball woes and a streak in which he missed 11 straight field goal attempts, the Hawkeyes’ halftime deficit was a manageable 31-26.

Sophomore Payton Sandfort gave Iowa a lift off the bench. He scored 17 of his team’s best 21 points after halftime. Murray, the third-team AP All-American, threw for 15 points, but they shot 5 of 18.

That’s what we’ve been doing all year. We are fighting. We never lost hope in the caucus,” Sandfort said. “Obviously they hit some shots that they normally don’t, which sucks.

Iowa finished 7 for 27 from 3-point range, just 25.9 percent off. Auburn, one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, went 7 for 13 from deep in the second half. The crowd was behind the Tigers every step of the way…and will be in round two.

“Hometown, they came deep and heavy,” Auburn’s Allen Flanigan said. “They showed up. They were loud and rowdy the whole game. It was like a home game for us.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow covered the sport for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.