EAGLES GROUNDED: Roach, Duke men’s basketball overtakes Oral Roberts to open NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Florida.In the eight minutes and change it took for Oral Roberts to score a point on Thursday night, you could have listened to nearly all of Don McLeans’ 1971 single American Pie, the longest song to reach No. Billboard Hot 100 to Taylor Swifts All Too Well (10 minute version) in 2021.

In that time, the Blue Devils had amassed not only 15 points, but two blocks and 13 rebounds in absolute domination of their opponent. It didn’t end once the Golden Eagles finally grabbed a bucket, either. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils traveled 40 minutes to defeat 12th-seeded Oral Roberts 74-51 thanks to a prolific day from the junior captain Jeremy Roach.

“It’s money time here,” Roach said. “[I’m] just playing with all-time confidence right now. When the sense of urgency is at its highest, that’s when you really engage. Every possession counts, every bucket counts. So that’s what I tried to do, to prepare myself mentally and physically.”

While the first half was a group effort, the hot hands of rookie Dariq Whitehead and Roach single-handedly outplayed Oral Roberts’ entirety for much of the period, leading Duke to a 40-point lead. -23 at halftime. The two combined for 23 points at the end of the half, matching the Golden Eagles with nine of those coming from beyond the arc.

In the opening four minutes, the wheels on the Golden Eagle bus were clearly a little loose but hadn’t completely fallen off, with the Blue Devils leading 8-0 thanks to some quick scores in the paint. That was until Roach punched a three to put Duke 11-0 up and drive the first nail in Oral Roberts’ coffin. Head coach Paul Mills immediately called a time out to try and breathe life into his team, but to no avail. Roach tied a career high with 23 points by game-ending, including 13 in the first half, on 9-of-17 shooting.

“Jeremy is in tears. To me, it’s more just his state of mind,” head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. “That’s what I expected of him, and that’s what I think he wants me to expect of him. But really proud of what he’s done and leading the way for us.”

Not much happened between Oral Roberts’ timeout and the next stoppage less than a minute later, but after that the Golden Eagles let Kyle Filipowski rob them three times in four possessions before foul Roach on a lay-up attempt. The Leesburg, Va. native sank both free throws, and after a three-way Patrick Mwamba, newly replaced graduate center Ryan Young made quick work of Mwamba under the basket for a layup.

It was only after all that that Oral Roberts was able to score thanks to a shrewd flow from star Max Abmas to DeShang Weaver. Enter Whitehead. The freshman came off the bench and scored 10 points in the first half, first pushing his way into the lane and then hitting two triples, including one from the wing atop the key. With just over five minutes left in the frame, Whitehead capitalized on one of Dukes’ 13 total offensive rebounds for a second-chance jumper.

“Coming into the game, a lot of guys told me to be confident, and so did Jeremy, who is our captain. He told me to come in and be confident, so that’s what I did,” Whitehead said. It’s hard to say that a single factor decided the outcome of the games, but the ease with which the Blue Devils won the battle on the glass certainly comes close. Duke outshot the Golden Eagles 46-32, trailed by 12 from Derek Lively II, despite the 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover waiting in the paint. This only exacerbated Oral Roberts’ terrible shooting problems. If you’re going to shoot 30% from the field, you better have at least more chances than your opponent. But because the Blue Devils smothered the Golden Eagles on their own glass with 33 defensive rebounds, on most possessions, Oral Roberts could only miss a shot and try to get back on defense as quickly as possible. “You just have to value every possession, you have to value the ball, you have to value every shot. That’s something that’s going to matter a lot to us in this March madness, to be able to make sure that we stop possessions and finish possessions for start our offense,” Lively said. “I was able to make sure I was flipping the ball, making the rebound hard for them or getting the rebound myself, and making sure that we can go out and run.”

For about three minutes, that changed. Midway through the second half, the Golden Eagles went on a desperate 11-0 run, cutting the Dukes’ lead to 14 in the process. Freshman Tyrese Proctor cut short the Golden Eagles’ comeback hopes, as he sank a wide-open wing three to end their run and keep the Blue Devils easily top 57-40.

Next, the Blue Devils face No. 4 Tennessee or No. 13 Louisiana on Saturday, with a trip to New York for the Sweet 16 on the line.

Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.