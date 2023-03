Box Office Hit M3GAN Takes the Fashion World by Storm as Marc Jacob’s New Muse

The robotic girl from the titular movie,M3GAN, has been a gay icon, a TikTok sensation and has inspired countless memes. Now she can add a style superstar and role model to that list. The fictional AI character from the incredibly popular Cinematic sensation released in JanuaryM3GAN – short for Model 3 Generative Android – landed its first fashion campaign, featuring recently released ads for Marc Jacobs Heaven brand. She’s also in great company, following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci, Kate Moss and Pamela Anderson who have also shaped the broadcast line’s campaigns. Heavenlaunched in 2020, is a polysexual line aimed firmly at Gen Z with a lower price point than Jacobs’ regular models. M3GAN is the perfect face of the brand, swapping her little-girl style from the movie for a more grungy vibe in photos shot by Harley Weir, namely a skull-print hoodie and chunky platform boots. In the campaign, the footage bathes the AI ​​doll in blood-red light, which is fitting given the amount of bloody mayhem she causes throughout the film. M3GAN follows Alison Williams’ character, roboticist Gemma who battles her niece Cady (played by Violet McGraw) after her parents are killed in a car accident. Gemma creates the AI ​​doll M3GAN to help Cady deal with her loneliness and grief, but the humanoid robot becomes a bit too human, with deadly results alongside many hijinks. The film was a box office success, grossing over $173 million (about $163 million), against a relatively low budget of $12 million (about $11.3 million). The film, directed by Gerard Johnstone, took the internet by storm and the titular character immediately cemented his status as a camp icon as soon as the world saw his killer dance moves and sassy attitude. A sequel is slated for 2025 and there seems to be no end to what M3GAN can achieve. There have even been whispers about red carpet appearances – but let’s save them as whispers, because the very idea of ​​the ultra-creepy doll walking around in public is, frankly, the stuff of nightmares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/culture/2023/03/16/box-office-smash-m3gan-takes-the-fashion-world-by-storm-as-marc-jacobs-new-muse

