The backstory of Tems Oscars dress viral





The singer is the first Nigerian to be nominated for an Oscar. The dress Tems wore to the 95th Academy Awards caused quite the frenzy earlier this week. As Nigeria’s first Oscar nominee, Tems wanted to wear a dress that reflected the magnitude of the moment. The “Free Mind” singer wore a custom white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand Lever Couture. The architectural one-shoulder tulle dress featured a wrap-around shoulder that went viral — not for the craftsmanship, but for potentially obstructing others’ view. Tems, who was nominated for this year’s Oscars for Best Song for co-writing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, proved a challenge to behold for anyone seated right behind her during the awards show. It didn’t take long for photos and screenshots from inside the ceremony to spark comments and memes on the internet. Twitter users called out Tems and his style team for making a “selfish” and “reckless” decision. We all hate that woman in church/party who obstructs the view of others with her outrageous gele. So calling Tems for her #Oscars the dress is NOT an attack on black women. She and her stylist should have been more considerate of the other guests when choosing her outfit. pic.twitter.com/4Wx31WJMH4 — Ifeoma is married to Peter Obi (@NnamaniIfeomaC) March 13, 2023 And the Oscar for the most ridiculous dress worn by a SELFISH, RUDE DIVA goes to… #TEMS for obstructing people’s view in his role in LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! #Oscars

PS: WTF is it TEMS? pic.twitter.com/X6SkzUbJyU — Archivist1000 (@Archivist1000) March 13, 2023 In response to the criticism, the 27-year-old tweeted, “Oopsfollowed by a series of photos of her wearing the dress. “This dress is my way of celebrating my work and the people around me.” In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Tems explained her decision to “say yes to the dress.” “Two years ago, I would have said no to this dress,” laughs Tems. “But it’s my first Oscars – I’m going to do it all. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country and celebrating the people cheering me on. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’ Her stylist, Dunsin Wright, went into more detail about her decision to select this dress for Tems. “I had scouted Lever Couture some time ago after their fashion show in Tokyo and knew straight away that I wanted to work with them. It was a bold option, but I was convinced that if someone one could wear it the right way, that was Tems. She’s so graceful and confident, and she makes every piece her own. Do you think the dress obstructs the view or is an architectural piece?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbls.com/wbls-news/the-backstory-of-tems-viral-oscars-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

