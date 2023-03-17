Men’s Basketball No. 4 Upset by Furman in NCAA Tournament – The Cavalier Daily

Seeking its first NCAA Tournament win in nearly four years, Virginia men’s basketball faced Furman in the round of 16 on Thursday. Despite leading for much of the game, the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers (25-8, 15-5 ACC) lost 68-67 to the No. 13-seeded Paladins (28 -7, 15-3 SoCon) thanks to a game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining.

Coach Tony Bennett shared his thoughts on the match, highlighting the agony of a disappointing result that nearly went the other way for Virginia.

You feel like we have it, we have it, and then suddenly, in an instant, you notice that it changes at the end,” Bennett said. It’s hard.

Despite the loss, Bennett saw an outstanding performance from junior forward Kadin Shedrick. After not starting a game in over two months, Bennett slotted the junior into the top five after multiple impressive efforts in the ACC Tournament. Shedrick repaid Bennett’s faith in big fashion, totaling 15 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and four blocks.

i thought he [Shedrick] played terrific,” Bennett said. I thought Kadin really responded, made his free throws and played good hard basketball. I was happy for him and proud of him.

Shedrick was critical for Virginia from the jump, crushing a lay-up attempt from junior forward Garrett Hien and converting his own lay-up on the inside. It was Cavaliers history throughout the first half, as all 13 of Virginia’s first-period field goals came from inside the three-point arc.

Despite failing to connect on a triple in the first 20 minutes, the Cavaliers never trailed before heading into the break. Graduate student forward Jayden Gardner launched Virginia with the first two baskets, and when the Cavaliers defense inevitably turned up the heat, they continued to back away from Furman.

The lead grew to 10 after a layup from freshman goaltender Ryan Dunn with 11:15 remaining, and even after a serious Paladins push that made it 23-22, Virginia stopped the bleeding before until the tide turns completely.

Junior goaltender Reece Beekman helped the Cavaliers in that task, hitting several hard shots to highlight an 8-0 run that sent Virginia 31-22 with 2:34 remaining.

Although Furman recovered within five years, Virginia received a big boost late in the half when graduate student guard Mike Bothwell Furmans, the season’s top scorer, committed his third foul and was tagged. forced out.

The Cavaliers wasted no time exploiting their advantage early in the second half. A layup by graduate student guard Kihei Clark put Virginia 42-30 with 15:22 to play.

The Paladins never let things get completely out of hand, but back-to-back treys from freshman guard Isaac McKneely undid the work of an 8-2 Furman run and restored the Cavaliers’ lead to 12 points as the timer was running in less than 12 minutes.

However, seemingly all of a sudden, things started to drift away from the Cavaliers. The Paladins merged in a 1-3-1 zone that gave Virginia all sorts of problems on offense, as the Cavaliers scored just four points in the next seven minutes of action.

The zone slowed us down a bit, lost our rhythm, Beekman said. I feel like it was a turning point in the game for them and they executed it pretty well.

On the other side, graduate student forward Jalen Slawson began to take control of the game for Furman. After a few triples brought the Paladins within four, Slawson scored nine straight points to give Furman a 57-54 lead. The advantage was the Paladins first in the game, just five minutes from the end of regulation time.

The teams traded baskets on the next pass, but a layup and a pair of free throws from Shedrick again gave Virginia the lead. After a free throw from Clark, the Cavaliers won four points with less than 20 seconds left, it looked like Virginia was ready to advance.

The Paladins had two shots from the charity strip to cut the deficit to two, but the Cavaliers still had a chance to seal the game with a free throw shot at the other end.

Surprisingly, they never had that chance. Clark was trapped in the corner by two Furman players after receiving a pass from Beekman. The grad student tossed the ball on the floor in hopes that it would fall into the hands of a Cavalier.

It all went wrong after the ball left Clarks’ hand. Hien caught the pass seven seconds from time and quickly moved the ball to second-year guard JP Pegues, who quickly made a three-point shot to give the Paladins a lead with two seconds left.

Bennett immediately called timeout to set up a potentially game-winning play, but Beekman’s long-range effort sounded off the backboard as time expired. Virginia had been upset in the first round for the third time in her last four tournament appearances.

Although the Cavaliers couldn’t have imagined a more nightmarish end to the season, Bennett is confident that only good will come out of the situation.

You can choose how to respond, and in time you’ll be fine, Bennett said. I know that.

The loss is heartbreaking for the Cavaliers and their fans to take, but it will particularly hurt the starting athletes from Virginia, of whom there will be many. The roster is likely to include graduate students Gardner, Clark and forward Ben Vander Plas, while Franklin, Beekman, senior center Francisco Caffaro and senior guard Chase Coleman will likely also be on the way out.

It won’t be easy for anyone to recover from Thursday’s proceedings, but the focus will soon have to turn to next season. Expectations of a very dominant team will remain, and following another disappointing playoff outing, the pressure could start to mount on the schedule if things don’t change next March.