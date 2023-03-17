Stu Cowan: Highlights of the Canadiens Players score on the fashion front

Content of the article
Sara Civian launched a fun regular feature on the Athletic website last season focusing on player fashion in the NHL.
Rookie defensemen Johnathan Kovacevic and Arber Xhekaj rank among the NHL’s top fashion trendsetters.
There was no specific goal when I launched the NHL Athletics-style power rankings at the start of the 2021-22 season, Civian wrote. I wanted to give some players props to break the mold and dare to show some personality in a league that often discourages straying from the norm.
At the end of the season, Civian ranked the top 10 players in NHL mode and no Canadians were on the list, although former Canadian PK Subban came in second overall as a member of the New Jersey Devils. Boston Bruins David Pastrnak was No. 1.
Civian left the Athletic after last season, but continued his NHL rankings with the Bleacher Report and some of the Canadiens’ young players caught his eye this season. Rookie defenders Johnathan Kovacevic and Arber Xhekaj both made their Civians roster debuts last month at #3 and #4, respectively.
Kovacevic and Xhekaj were easily the best punches of the week, Civian wrote. Call me basic, but a well-tailored pinstripe situation just never gets old. These two look like they’re about to attend an important meeting with serious implications, not throw a puck around an ice rink. I am here for that.
Kovacevic wore a three-piece pinstripe suit, while Xhekaj wore a navy blue suit with a very cool hat and dark yellow polka dot tie.
The details on the hat are amazing, as is the understated combination of navy and a subtle pop of yellow, Civian wrote of Xhekaj. Montreal players are definitely enjoying the fashion scene there, and it’s the best to watch new players trying out different looks.
I asked Kovacevic after a practice last week if he knew he had made the NHL style rankings.
Someone sent me this, he said.
I’m not a big fashion guy, but I got a couple new suits recently, so it’s nice to be out there with a new suit,” Kovacevic added. They turned out well. It was the first time I had received tailor-made suits. There’s a guy in Montreal (at Top Notch Custom Suits) who makes costumes for a lot of guys. It’s really cool. It was the first time that I entered a little more into the costume game. I still don’t have a ton of stuff. I’m not great in fashion, but it’s nice to look good. Now I own four suits, so I have a rotation.
Kovacevic, who had only played four NHL games before this season, realized he needed to up his game after being taken off waivers by the Canadiens last October from the Winnipeg Jets after three seasons. mostly spent in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
I felt pressured this season to get more suits because there are cameras on you all the time here,” Kovacevic said. In the AHL, you can wear the same suit for a month and nobody cares.
The NHL has a dress code requiring players to wear jackets, ties and dress pants to all games unless otherwise specified by the head coach or general manager.
The Canadiens’ young players have eye-catching fashion. Cole Caufield has an impressive collection of suits and Jordan Harris came in at No. 5 this month on the Athletics Style Rankings list, which was picked up by Rhiannon Walker after Civian moved on to Bleacher Report.
When everyone is going for a solid color for their suits, stand out like Harris with a light blue and red plaid suit, Walker wrote.
Canadian Michael Pezzetta loves fashion and is a big fan of stylish hats.
I like having good suits now,” Pezzetta said after practice last week. Once I started buying more costumes, you keep wanting more. As this happened, I wanted to put together more beautiful pieces. I like to do that.
I just started wearing the hats last year and I have a place here in Montreal (Fumile) who makes custom hats. They do a lot for me, I think I have six or seven now. I really like to add that little touch of style.
Pezzetta sent Xhekaj to Fumile to have hats made.
I think he just had two now,” Pezzetta said. It was my thing last year, so it copies my style. It’s a lot of fun and the hats look good on him too.
Pezzetta, who should be a contender for future NHL-style rankings, likes to dress up for game night.
There’s a part of you, you put on a nice suit, you look good, you feel ready to go tonight, he said. I really like dressing up. I think even if I was on a team that had a more lax style code, I would still do the same thing. I like the feeling.
You’re feeling good.
