Buying Guide – Robb Report

Everything seems freer in summer. Freed from coats, boots and scarves, putting on clothes is just a little easier. Layers? Bye! You don’t feel weighed down by the cold and your style should follow. Rising temperatures invite a certain level of hedonism; treat yourself to barely there styles, because we all try to stay as cool as possible. Up top, your lightweight linen camping shirt will let in the breeze, and roomy shorts will give the kind of ventilation your pants could never achieve. For a moment, let’s look down – what’s going on with your feet?

The best shoes for summer should have the same laid-back vibes as the rest of your fit. They should let your feet breathe. It’s a design challenge, sure, but the best shoe brands are able to use minimal materials to achieve maximum style. Sandals, mules, slides, loafers, and trainers have soft soles and generally allow you to put them on quickly, whatever your reason for heading out the door: a day at the pool, an outing in the the garden, a baseball game or a gloriously air-conditioned one. movie theater, while elevating the rest of your warm-weather attire.

Here, we’ve combed through the best summer shoes on the market, from must-have classics to the most edgy outdoor options that will complement your sweat-wicking fit.

Best rubber slides for summer

There are no better shoes for a lazy day by the pool than a pair of rubber slides. Bottega Veneta’s on-trend version is stamped with its signature weaving technique and comes in a host of colors that echo the house’s subversive approach to classics.

Materials: Rubber.

Style: Slide sandal.

The best sneakers for summer

Espadrilles may conjure up memories of Catalan beaches and glasses of cava at sunset (keep the dream alive), but once you add them to your rotation, you’ll find that they’re also incredibly versatile. The soft construction and breathable linen upper make it a perfect alternative to sandals. Those of Manebí, made in Spain, find that happy medium between transport and practicality.

Materials: Linen upper, jute midsole and rubber sole.

Style: Sneakers.

The best white sneakers for summer

When Common Projects burst onto the scene at the end of the 1990s with their Italian-made minimalist leather Achilles, the sneaker game was officially changed. More than a decade later, the brand still has the best pair that’s built to last and goes with anything you might have in your wardrobe – a year-round staple, but especially ideal for summer.

Materials: Leather.

Style: Basketball.

The best canvas sneakers for summer

Inspired by traditional workers’ sports clubs, the east London-based Stepney Workers Club has, what it says, a ‘free-thinking approach’ to classic trainers. Seems like it fits perfectly with the out-of-school-for-the-summer vibe we’re trying to channel here. These monochrome sneakers in ecru canvas will put us in this state of mind for sure.

Materials: Canvas upper with vulcanized rubber outsole.

Style: Basketball.

Best fisherman sandals for summer

Here’s why you should put a leather fisherman sandal at the top of your summer shoe shopping list: Style is both ventilated And elegant. It comes from humble origins, but it will absolutely elevate any summer cut, especially if you opt for the understated version of the Row in grained calfskin.

Materials: Calf leather with rubber sole.

Style: Fisherman’s sandal.

Best Driving Shoes for Summer

You go to your hairdresser to have your hair cut. You go to your garage to have your car repaired. You go to your accountant to manage your documents. And you go to Tod’s for a driving moccasin. The Italian brand is the expert, the one that always respects this style.

Materials: Nubuck leather.

Style: Moccasin.

Best Penny Loafers for Summer

It’s not because it’s summer that all the formalities are forgotten. Prada’s classic Spazzolato loafers are here for your summer weddings and all other functions. They are both timeless and fresh. You can also wear them with white socks the rest of the year.

Materials: Leather.

Style: Loafer.

Best mules for summer

We’ll take Marni’s Fussbett Clogs in any construction – long calfskin, terrycloth, shearling – but we’re looking at these raffia specifically for summer. This is one of those high flexibility, low effort styles that will look just as good at a garden party as it does at a bodega run.

Materials: Raffia and leather with a rubber sole.

Style: Mule.

Best Versatile Sandals for Summer

Birkenstock has perfected the just-crisp enough and always-perfect sandals. They are always the ones to beat. Your soles will make their home in the comfort of cork insoles, and the rest of your feet will breathe easily. Many high fashion brands have given their opinion on Birks, but we’d say you can’t go wrong with the original Arizona.

Materials: Suede and cork with an EVA sole.

Style: Sandal.

The best flip flops for summer

Do you wear flip flops? Is there a body of water nearby? For the times when we recommend wearing them (beach, pool, gym shower) you’ll need something light, comfortable and simple. Nike’s no-frills design with grippy waffle tread gets the job done.

Materials: Foam midsole.

Style: Flip-flops.

Best loafers for summer

We don’t know exactly how Loro Piana’s Summer Walk loafers became the go-to shoe for the Succession-level set, but that’s not totally surprising. Handcrafted, they feature a lightweight (and water-repellent) soft suede upper and a soft rubber sole. It’s always yacht season somewhere, isn’t it?

Materials: Suede with rubber soles.

Style: Loafer.

Best boat shoes for summer

Again, we go to the folks who invented the classic style when we want the OGs. Sperry knows its boat shoes, and these have the advantage of being handmade in Maine with Horween leather.

Materials: Leather with Vibram sole.

Style: Boat shoe.

Best Leather Slides for Summer

When you want to go for something slightly more stylish than the Birks (but also get the Birks), Vince’s Derek sandals straddle that high, easygoing line. Pair them with linen pants or shorts and you’re golden.

Materials: Leather.

Style: Sandals.

Best Slip-on Sneakers for Summer

The laces seem like a lot of effort for the summer, right? Classic skate shoes inform this style, but since they’re from Visvim, the quality is as high as midday summer temps. We also like the extra rise on the soles.

Materials: Cotton canvas with rubber soles.

Style: Basketball.

Best sports sandals for summer

Sporty nylon strap sandals have been riding the gorp-core wave over the past few years, gaining in popularity. Combined with Suicoke’s Japanese minimalist approach, these Depa-V2 sandals would be welcome on trails and sidewalks alike.

Materials: Nylon strap with Vibram rubber sole.

Style: Sandal.

