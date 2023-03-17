Tennis Central Men: Charlotte vs. Presbyterian





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Charlotte’s men’s tennis team returns to action for the first of a pair at home this weekend when they host Presbyterian in the Queen City on Friday afternoon. The first service at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Niner Nation can follow Friday’s game via Statbroadcast’s live stats HERE (password: CLTMTennis). LAST TIME OUT Charlotte split its morning and afternoon doubleheader on Saturday, falling to Georgia Southern, 4-2, before dropping Davidson, 4-3, in the afternoon game. Against Davidson, CLT dropped the doubles point and trailed, 3-1, with three singles matches still on the court, before mounting a near-heroic comeback with wins of Aditya Narayanan , Johnny Acosta And Abhimanyu Vannemreddy to earn CLT’s seventh straight victory over the Wildcats. BLUE HOSE SCOUTING Presbyterian arrives at Friday’s game after beating Emmanuel, 4-3, at home last Saturday afternoon in Clinton. The Blue Hose are 8-8 over the dual season, but only four of those wins have come against Division I opponents. On the stat sheet, PC was led by sophomote Dusan Milanovic who holds a 10-2 doubles singles match record with all 12 appearances for the roster. SERIES HISTORY Charlotte holds an all-time record of 10-4 against the Blue Hose in a streak dating back to 1977, with the Niners picking up wins in each of the last five meetings, including a pair of 5-2 wins under the lead of the man. Kyle Bailey . Last season, when the 49ers met the Blue Hose, CLT beat them, 5-2, behind a pair of straight wins and three straight set wins by the end of the game to eliminate the Clinton Boys. LOCAL CHILD FINDING COHERENCE AT MID-YEAR Freshman and Cary, originally from North Carolina, Aditya Narayanan picked up wins in its two singles matches on Saturday, both 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets. In his victory over Davidson’s Juan Perez, he trailed, 5-0, in the second set before snatching wins in seven straight games to cut Charlotte’s deficit to 3-2 and keep the Niners alive in their second game of the day. . FOLLOWING Charlotte will make a quick turnaround when she hosts UTSA at home on Sunday morning. The first serve at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on track tennis.

