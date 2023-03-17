Focus on Building Deep Customer Relationships, Says Merrills Moran

J. Douglas Moran brenda carpenter photography

As National Sales Manager for the Liz Claibornes menswear line, J. Douglas Moran discovered how to introduce shoppers to the hottest new trends.

It involved developing a consistent message and building strong relationships, Moran said. In the fashion industry there are six markets a year and all day you just show up and hope that the buyer will buy a lot of your products.

What Moran learned in the fashion industry was invaluable when he joined Merrill in 1996 as an intern. Two years later, Moran formed a small team in suburban Philadelphia and has been there ever since.

Today Moran, 58, is the managing director of a 7-person team with offices in Wayne, Penn. and Newport Beach, California. The team manages just over $1 billion in client assets.

About 5 years ago, Moran decided to orient his practice differently. The company had 210 connections and 25% were business owners. Many needed services that went beyond traditional wealth planning and portfolio management.

Business owners were crying out for more attention. Moran took this as an opportunity for growth.

In addition to wealth management and financial planning, business owners were asking for estate planning as well as advice on how to structure benefits and manage pension and 401K plans.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Moran turned to former attorney James Toth. Toth, who specializes in tax and estate planning, worked with Moran on an ad hoc basis. Moran brought Toth in-house, making him a partner. The business was renamed The Moran Toth Group in 2018.

I’ve found it to be a game-changer in terms of getting new business, Moran said. Jim is extremely good at discussing the details of charitable foundations and mutual funds. We needed this expertise.

Moran also added Merrill Advisor Mary S. Thompson. Thompson had been a Merrill advisor for 9 years and had developed deep expertise in pensions and benefits.

Next, Moran began focusing on the team’s top 30 clients with assets of $15 million or more. This posed challenges: very wealthy clients were often the most demanding. But this group also offered the greatest potential for growth.

Clients who own businesses lead complicated lives and they tend to look to us for more of our services, Moran said.

Many of these same clients have multiple homes, rental properties and they are pressed for time. Moran has structured Moran Toth to be more of a family office setup, offering a wider range of services. For example, the team now helps customers manage their lives by paying their bills using a free bill payment service offered by Bank of America.

BAC

Private bank.

My plan in adding Jim and hiring Mary was to be all about business owners. We have focused on serving these best customers.

The result? We have an extremely high retention rate and have become something of an all-around adviser to clients, Moran said, noting that less than 1% of clients have left in the past five years.

Customer retention helps drive asset growth. It is also a reflection of Moran’s effort and attention to customer service.

It’s no surprise that Moran cares about the details, the little things he knows how to engage customers and build relationships, like remembering the name of a customer’s dog or their favorite Starbucks.

SEX

coffee drink.

The fashion industry taught me a lot about people, Moran said. These are lessons he continues to put into practice.

An example: when I had a meeting with a client who was a doctor the other day, I brought a framed copy of his new book announcement. He was literally crying at lunch about it. He said, it means so much to me.

Moran added: It took so little effort on my part, but it meant so much to him.

Often the little things are what people remember the most.

I invited one of my clients to bring his dog to play with my dog. It was a big hit, Moran said. This business is all about developing connections and building relationships. I never forget that.