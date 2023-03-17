Ciara responds on TikTok to clothing criticism from Vanity Fair





Ciara made it clear that she heard the reviews about her Vanity Fair Oscars evening dress. The Level Up singer turned heads when she arrived at the annual post-Academy Awards event wearing a crystal-embellished sheer halter dress with a plunging neckline. Ciara, 37, wore the sheer, backless dress designed by Dundas with a black thong and opera gloves. While it wasn’t the only revealing look of the night, Hunter Schafer wore a single feather as many people on social media commented on her dress. A person even tweetedIs it ok for a married woman or not? Ciara wore a look designed by Dundas. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images One person replied, That’s not her style, while another added, It doesn’t matter what you or we think, just what she thinks. The person who asked the original question added, What if her husband didn’t approve? Only matters what she thinks? Countless others shared their thoughts, wondering if the outfit choice was appropriate for a wife and mother. However, days after the March 12 event in Beverly Hills, Ciara reacted to the comments by poking fun at the situation. In a ICT Tac shared on March 15, the Goodies singer can be seen draped in what appears to be a beige bed sheet. Her body is completely covered from her neck to her toes. She accessorized with dark sunglasses. POV: How I’m going to Vanity Fair next year, she wrote on the video, adding a laughing crying emoji. In selective outrage, Ciara captioned the TikTok, also including a crying emoji. Her followers cheered her on and laughed with her in the comments section. Ciara reminds the masses that she is that girl, always has been that girl, and always will be THAT GIRL! My queen purrs, one person wrote. Haters gonna hate. You were beautiful, adds another. One person also asked who designed the look, writing, Beddingciara? “Do them Cici… People stumble for no reason. You were absolutely amazing,” one person wrote. The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party was a star-studded affair. Many newly crowned Oscar winners, including Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, as well as stars like Pedro Pascal, Angela Bassett and Salma Hayek, came to the party after the ceremony. Check out more Oscar-winning looks from the 2023 in the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/style/celeb-style/ciara-tiktok-dress-criticism-rcna75385 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related