The end of the naked dress? Designers are returning to a more refined version of sexy





While the Fall Winter 2023 shows delivered a slew of unforgettable moments, this season as a whole felt particularly devoid of social media gimmicks. Focus instead? Exceptionally well-made garments, which resulted in exquisite cuts and razor-sharp lines. But there was also a subtle undercurrent of tactility throughout, some body-aware and some more textural, which felt sensual in the highest way. Even as New York and London fashion weeks, respectively, featured eyewear that exuded playfulness, like Christopher Kanes’ AI-generated pig print and Collina Stradas’ jagged prairie dresses, it were a few collections that focused on sophisticated evening wear. In New York, for example, Gabriela Hearst’s floor-length dresses with peekaboo hips felt quietly sultry, while LaQuan Smith achieved the ideal harmony between her bold cutout details and precise tailoring. Both Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera have shown off their heritage with great pre-owned collections. The vibe was slightly cleaner, more streamlined and less flashy, but just as fabulous, says Liane Wiggins, womenswear manager at Matches Fashion, Other NYFW Moments. We’ve seen some amazing, solid wardrobes with a modern twist. Elsewhere in London, brands like Feben, David Koma, Talia Byre and Nensi Dojaka have taken party wear to new heights with sleek, figure-hugging silhouettes. Ferragamo AW23. Courtesy of Ferragamo Flash forward to Milan, where the tasteful yet alluring vibe has been kicked up a notch. Prada, for its part, specialized in clean-lined pieces, with excellent coats and chic sleeveless midi dresses in Art Deco motifs, as well as long sleeves with collars and chest pockets ideal for transforming from day to night. . Bottega Veneta’s critically acclaimed collection included a range of evening looks, including midi dresses with pronounced hips and a mint green dress with an A-line skirt and drop shoulder accents. Another standout of the season was Ferragamo, which was London designer Maximilian Davis’ second mainline release for the Italian brand. The collection reinvented the modest styles of the 1950s into masterfully cut separates with cinched waists, full skirts and sweetheart necklines. Paris continued to push the new fashion agenda to conclude the four major cities. In addition to its pleated, cinched-waist dresses, Balenciagas’ return to the runway contained a slew of seams. Naomi Campbell’s black open-front corset jumpsuit from the Sarah Burtons Alexander McQueen collection is unquestionably a highlight, among other impeccably tailored moments. Plus, high-end pieces from brands like Balmain, The Row, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu, among many others, included everything from classic everyday separates to elaborately embroidered evening gowns. We’ve seen a lot less skin this season, I think we’re collectively over the year 2000 mania, proclaims influencer Declan Chan, who attended the shows in London, Milan and Paris. Precision is the new sex appeal that sensuality has replaced sexuality. Alexander McQueen AW23. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Versace, which cleverly brought its show to Los Angeles the week before the Oscars, was also in tune with the seasons understated yet refined sensuality. The Italian mega brand has unveiled a predominantly black range of skirt suits, low cut dresses with corset inserts and curly mini dresses with modest necklines. It was all about elegant simplicity, notes Libby Page, Market Director at Net-A-Porter. We saw an immaculate fit, which looked like a stark contrast to the sheer, bare dress from previous seasons. When you look at the season as a whole, this mood has mostly manifested in elegant little black dresses, with strategic cutouts at the hips or necklines that scoop or fall from the shoulders to expose the collarbone. The verdict? Refined sensuality is the indispensable palate cleanser in an age where sheer dresses that leave nothing to the imagination have long reigned. Saint Laurent cutout draped satin-jersey maxi dress H&M asymmetric jersey dress Camilla And Marc Cypress Midi Dress Zara midi dress with tabs

