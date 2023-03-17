Fashion
This travel-ready spring dress is $39 on Amazon
As a travel writer, I’m almost always thinking about my next destination and, more importantly, what I’m going to pack for that adventure. With hundreds of trips under my belt, I can confidently share that my biggest packing tip is to have a few basic pieces that you know will work for any occasion. For me it’s the Cosonsen V-Neck Flared Skater Dress.
This flowy wrap dress I found on Amazon stores easily, doesn’t wrinkle, and never fails to get compliments no matter where I am in the world, securing its place as one of my favorite things in my closet. . From a million events at my house in Miami to dinner parties in the Caribbean, Scotland, Tahiti and beyond, this dress has been my favorite last year. And right now, it’s on sale for up to 32% off.
Buy: amazon.com$39 (originally $57)
Be serious; As a curvy girl, shopping online can be difficult, but this swing style dress is so flattering that I immediately added two more to my cart the second I tried it on. In fact, as I write this, I’m starting to think I might need another color or two (hint: you can find the biggest discount on the fun black leopard pattern for just $39).
Currently I have this in a fun colorful geometric print (it’s the most complimented, hands down), a long sleeve black version and a short sleeve lavender version which comes in really handy on my tropical adventures, especially at the Four Seasons Nevis. Who would have thought that my Amazon dress would be the hit of my five-star hotel stay?
Buy: amazon.com$41 (originally $53)
THE Cosonsen V-Neck Flared Skater Dress is made of a chiffon-like polyester fabric that hangs flattering with its skater-style skirt and deep V-neck. Although the neck is a little low I found it only adds to how it can be worn. I’m never against showing a little skin, but there have been instances where I’ve added a lace bralette under one of the solid color dresses to add a color-block look.
Best of all, this super flowy dress is available in 40 different colors and patterns. Some options have long sleeves with elastic around the wrist which helps create a bit of a dramatic sleeve effect, while others have short layered sleeves with a bit of ruffle. Available in a range of sizes from XS to XXL, its tie waist makes it flattering on almost anyone. The layered bottom adds weight to the dress without making it too heavy, and the longer front and back provide coverage, while the shorter sides add flirty flair.
Buy: amazon.com$41 (originally $53)
With over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only one who’s completely in love with this dress. When I wear it, I feel full of confidence and ready for anything. A shopper who bought the dress said after trying on 25 dresses for a wedding she was attending, she was the winner as she looked the most comfortable, sexy and elegant, Sharing, she received so many compliments. Another customer said, I like the way it fits. It really compliments my figure, which I completely agree with.
It’s one of those dresses that’s so easy to wear up or down, whether you’re at the beach (for me, it’s handy in Bora Bora) or out on the town. I’ve worn it with sneakers when I knew I’d be doing a lot of walking on tour or at an event, and paired it with heels for fancy dinner parties all over the world. It’s fun and flirty, making it great for special times like hen parties and birthday dinners, but it’s casual enough to be an everyday dress that with little detail effort, can make you feel pretty and well-dressed.
Buy: amazon.com$41
I have a trip to Ireland coming up in the next few weeks, and I already know for sure that I’ll be walking through Dublin wearing the long-sleeved black version paired with tights, nice boots, and a coat. With so many colors and different sleeve lengths, the flattering Cosonsen V-Neck Flared Skater Dress is a no-brainer when it comes to packing for any type of occasion. Plus, it’s currently up to 32% off, making now a great time to grab it in a few different styles in time for spring travel.
At press time, the price started at $39.
Do you like it a lot? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and send you our favorite travel products every week.
