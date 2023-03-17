Ciara Applauds ‘Selective Outrage’ Over See-Through Oscars Dress

Ciara has responded to the controversy surrounding her see-through outfit for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

At the afterparty, the R&B singer wore a sheer black halter dress with crystal detailing, designed by Dundas.

The singer, model and actress shed some light on the situation by taking to TikTok to indirectly respond to the public outcry. In the video, she is covered head to toe in a white sheet and re-enacts her walk on the red carpet.

She wrote “selective outrage” in the caption, calling out the commentators’ hypocrisy and misogyny.

Some of Ciara’s critics on social media claimed she was not dressed as a mother and wife but “as a single woman” with no respect for her marriage to American footballer Russell Wilson.

Again, for the fu*kery-enablers & excuse-makers in the back row… Dressing up is a sign of respect for self and family.

There is a right way to behave and dress like a married woman.

Russell Wilson acts like a married man.

His wife Ciara acts (and dresses) like a single woman. pic.twitter.com/Dz66gkywli — Blk_Chauvinist (@Blk_Chauvinist) March 16, 2023

Her fans and others rallied around the ‘Level Up’ star, with one writing on TikTok: “Ciaras Thought: Are you happy now?!’, another typed in “PETTY I love it!!!” .

She posted another set of revealing photos on her Instagram. The singer can be seen wearing a black leotard and black high heels, without addressing the controversy. The caption promotes the lyrics to a new track that Ciara teased on social media.

More recently, she teased a new song on her TikTok. While making a meme video, he can be heard lip-syncing to a lyric from the track: “Get That Money, Sis / Keep ’em On Their Tip”.

@ciara POV: How you turn on your girlfriend after a breakup original sound – Ciara

In recent news, Ciara and Russell Wilson helped lead a prayer and worship session for nearly 300 incarcerated men during a surprise visit to Everglades Correctional Facility in Florida.