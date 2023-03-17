Beyonc’s Oscars Party Dress Pays Tribute to a Dress She Wore 16 Years Ago





You might be on awards content, tired from months of red carpets and nominations talk, and ready to put it all to bed. Well, it’s time to wake people up because Beyonc just released two Oscar party dresses. The singer shared her looks on Thursday, four days after the Oscars, likely to ensure that the conversation surrounding the evening’s red carpets was sufficiently over and that all the attention would be on her. It was a correct reckoning because when this Instagram came up, the conversation quickly turned from Law Roachs retirement to Beyoncs Oscar looks. Although the singer did not actually attend the Sunday ceremony (nor the vanity lounge Oscar party by the way), she and Jay-Z hosted their own after-after. Her first look was a completely sheer long-sleeved dress with a high neckline, covered in gold crystals, a look from the Dolce & Gabbanas Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Beyonc wore gold X-shaped nipple pasties to cover the top, which matched the golden corset that cinched her waist and gave shape to the dress. The singer then accessorized with gold wedge heels, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, a Gismondi 1754 yellow diamond ring, a gold Carolina Herrera clutch and rectangular sunglasses. If the look seemed familiar, that’s because we’ve seen it on Beyoncé before. And no, I’m not talking about a Cate Blanchett rewear situation. For their latest collection, Dolce & Gabbana continued the project they started with Kim Kardashian for Spring/Summer 2023, taking pieces from their archives and updating them with a modern twist. This dress was an update of one from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2007 collection, which Beyonc herself wore to the BET Awards the same year. The 16-year-old version, however, was rendered in silver, featuring a boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, both adorned with white sequins. It seems Beyoncs stylist KJ Moody was a big fan of the original look and was thrilled to have the opportunity to recreate it over a decade and a half later. One of my all-time favorite fashion moments, he posted about the original dress on Instagram, tagging Beyoncs then stylist, Ty Hunter. But that wasn’t even the only dress Beyonc wore on Sunday night. It seems that at some point, the singer changed into something a little more comfortable, a strapless mini dress covered in silver sequins from Retrofete. Beyonc also shared this look on Instagram, in photos alongside Jay-Z who wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants to the party. So, it was a very metallic night for Beyonc on Sunday (and into Monday, as many of the guest couples didn’t leave the party venue until late morning). Sadly, we won’t see any of these dresses in action as the party had a strict no social media rule and it looks like everyone else is obligated. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

