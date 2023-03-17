Beyonc Wears See-Through Dress and Gold Nipples at Oscars After-Party





We are madly in love with this look. Beyonc finally blessed the Beyhive with Instagram photos of her sexy look for Oscars night on Thursday. For her gold-themed party with hubby Jay-Z held at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, the ‘Formation’ hitmaker slipped into a sheer, shimmering Dolce & Gabbana gown in the metallic hue , which was cinched with a molded metal corset belt with lock and key detail. Beyonc accessorized the see-through style with matching gold pasties and crystal-embellished platform sandals. Beyonc shared photos of the sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore to her gold-themed Oscar party with Jay-Z. beyond/Instagram The Destiny’s Child alum, 41, also wore Y2K-inspired rectangular sunglasses and a Clutch bag CH Carolina Herrera ($1,420) covered with what else? even more sparkling golden stones. Beyonc showed off her gold pasties in a series of sparkling Instagram photos. beyond/Instagram The “Alien Superstar” singer struck a cute pose with her hubby, Jay-Z. beyond/Instagram Beyonc struck a series of sweet poses with Jay-Z, 53. Her famous fans were wowed. Protg Chloe Bailey commented, phew my mouth dropped, Ice Spice dropped her own set of heart eye emojis and Halle Berry also threw in some red hearts. For more Page Six style you love Fans quickly recognized that the Single Ladies singer wore a similar Dolce & Gabbana dress at the BET Awards in 2007 in silver, complete with her own lock and key. The “Sorry” singer wore a similar silver style to the BET Awards in 2007. Lester Cohen Keep referencing you Bey, a fan account encouraged. Beyonc loved the golden look he’s had since become the background photo of your website. Later in the evening, the mum-of-three seems to have slipped into something a little more comfortable, opting for Retrofte Sirena Feather Sequin Dress ($595) in cash. Queen B slipped into a strapless mini crop for some photos. beyond/Instagram It’s likely that Beyhive can expect some brighter styles in the coming months. The pop superstar is set to embark on a series of concerts this summer. Beyonc kicks off the highly anticipated North American leg of her “Renaissance” world tour on July 8.

