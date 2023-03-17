The bride wore a hand-painted dress for her wedding in an Italian garden at Il Pellicano Hotel





Augusta also worked with another industry leader, stylist Carrie Goldberg, on her outfits for the wedding and all the festivities surrounding it. The concept of wedding dress shopping was beyond intimidating to me, so Carrie stepped in to guide the experience and put me at ease, Augusta says. The process was collaborative, creative and very thoughtful. On Friday, the bride wore a Markarian gown, paired with burgundy Manolo Blahnik mules and a matching evening bag from The Row. She was also able to reuse the long white Danielle Frankel coat she wore at her previous, more intimate ceremony. It felt like a really poetic nod to our original wedding, there were so many happy times wearing this coat! said Augustus. Her long pearl earrings for Friday events were also by Danielle Frankel. I worked with Danielle to design her expanded studio and exhibition space, explains Augusta. And before I left for the wedding, Danielle was incredibly nice and gave them to me. All of Jonathan’s suits, meanwhile, were custom made and produced by Knot Standard. On Friday night, he paired his tailored blazer and pants with an old Loro Piana shirt from my late dad, Augusta says. The dry cleaning label applied to the interior still bears my father’s name. It still smells like him. The ceremony was short and sweet. Everyone took small Italian cars up the hill to a private garden that overlooked the ocean on the grounds of Hotel Il Pellicano. Once the guests were seated, the bridal procession marched down the aisle to the festive sound of bossa nova as everyone waved flags in the air that read Finalmente! Surrounded by olive trees and beautifully layered baskets of flowers, the couple recited their vows to each other. It was completely out of my comfort zone and something that made me extremely nervous, but in retrospect, it was such an important opportunity for expression that I will never forget, says Augusta. It was romantic, fiery and vulnerable all at the same time. Because we were already married before the ceremony, the energy was really light. Augustas’ look for the service was equally effervescent and uplifting. A collaboration between two well-known designers and artists Monique Lhuillier and Hermione de Paula, the dress was one of a kind. I fell in love with the romance of the Moniques dress, but I knew I wanted to make it my own, says Augusta. The very, very talented Hermione stepped in to delicately embroider and hand paint the entire dress. Hermione also designed my sage green veil, beautifully painted and embroidered to include my favorite plants, geographic coordinates of significant places, and a special Anne Lamott quote often recited by my late father. It was Carrie’s brilliant idea to have Hermione paint my gray silk heels from The Attico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/augusta-hoffman-and-jonathan-swygert-wedding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related