Ciara’s sheet on TikTok after the nude dress criticism





Ciara is no stranger to the nude dress trend, or any groundbreaking red carpet looks for that matter. It should come as no surprise, then, that she wore a sheer, sparkly Dundas dress to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Immediately after walking the red carpet with hubby Russell Wilson on Sunday, March 12, the mother-of-three 37-year-old faced backlash from people on the internet who discussed the appropriateness of her attire. Ciara’s response? A ICT Tac posted to his feed on Thursday, March 16, to the sound of paparazzi calling out a Hollywood star posing for the cameras. Ciara laughs and struts around, dressed in a modest floor-sweeping white sheet with a pair of thin black rectangular sunglasses and minimal makeup. And her bob is styled the same way she wore her plunging backless dress after the Oscars. The tent dress was the perfect way to poke fun at the reviews of her see-through dress and needless to say, she looked great in both scenarios. POPSUGAR writer Natasha Marsh highlights how black women’s clothing choices are subject to public scrutiny, while pointing out the very real fact that a lot other women that night, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hunter Schafer and Charlotte Lawrence, to name a few, arrived in equally skin-revealing outfits. “Black women’s clothing decisions always come with an unfair caveat: ideal for the wearer, but open to public scrutiny,” she wrote. “We decide to wear tight clothes and get compared to video vixens. We make out-of-the-box fashion decisions and are told to dim our lights. And in Ciara’s case, the eye-opening, eye-opening statements are branded as risky or inappropriate. Anything Black women do in politics, including fashion. And it’s exhausting.” Ciara looked equally stunning in a sheer dress at the Dundas show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, and she went for the pantless look in a multi-cutout Celine jumper at Roger’s press event. Vivier. And the aforementioned looks are just a handful of the many the musician has pulled off that are simply considered “trendy” in our book. Now, with Ciara’s influence and iconicity, she just might make drape dresses the next big thing. How would opponents react to this? Ahead, see Ciara’s Vanity Fair Dundas ensemble, then watch her again on TikTok after the jump.

