Fashion
First Nations fashion designer calls for more regional training opportunities
Lillardia Briggs-Houston is carving out a career in fashion with her “soul” as her muse.
Creating Indigenous-inspired clothing on the land of Narrandera in southern New South Wales, Wiradjuri, Gangulu and Yorta woman Yorta launched her own label in 2019.
“I will start by taking inspiration from the country and adapting it to a sculpture, then transferring it to a screen print,” she said.
“It’s a long artistic process that I go through, but it always starts with a kind of memory of the country and adapts it to a practice that would have been used by older people at the time.”
Training in the regions
Ms Briggs-Houston is traveling around 400 kilometers and back to TAFE in Wodonga to study garment production and would like the course to be offered more widely.
“You have a lot of Wagga, Narrandera, Griffith, Hay, Hillston crowd, they don’t have access to resources, they don’t even have the ability to go and study it if they want to,” he said. she declared.
“The crowd doesn’t want to have to leave the country. It’s our lifeblood.
“We want to stay on the country, we want to build on the country, but we can’t access the resources to be able to do that.
“There is a huge responsibility for the institutes to up their game and invest in rural and regional communities.”
Deidre Brown, Wodonga TAFE Professor of Fashion, said her campus is the only regional site to offer a Certificate III in Garment and Textile Production and a Certificate IV in Garment Production.
“What we primarily teach students is the process of designing, making, creating and producing garments for the apparel industry right now,” Ms. Brown said.
“They do a bit of design work where they have a bit of fun with their creative flair.”
Tyranny of distance
Ms Brown said people were already traveling great distances to access the course, including one student who traveled more than 300 kilometers a week from Shepparton.
“She’s traveling on a Monday and booking accommodation and going home after school on a Wednesday,” she said.
“I really don’t understand why other places don’t offer [the course].”
Ms Brown admitted that setting up training facilities was not a cheap exercise, but said it would yield long-term results.
She said it would help bring more Indigenous students into classrooms, allowing them to bring “their culture and their stories into the classroom” and share them with others.
A fashion pioneer
Ms Briggs-Houston is already active on the fashion scene, with an upcoming exhibition at the Melbourne Museum and a studio at the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery later this year.
She said it was essential to give back to her community.
“That’s my goal in this whole process, to give back, especially to First Nations communities that don’t have access to [training],” she says.
Ms Brown said Ms Briggs-Houston’s work was inspirational.
“When I go on vacation, I take photos of nature which I can now bring myself to design work, so it has inspired me and others in the class,” she said. declared.
