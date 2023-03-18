Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: March 17
This week, fashion has planned ahead. In the aftermath of Fall/Winter 2023 fashion month, brands were already looking ahead to their upcoming shows. Among them,
Meanwhile, in a crossover between haute couture and sportswear,
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
adidas and Gucci have joined forces for an SS23 clothing and footwear collection
adidas and Gucci have teamed up once again this time, for an extensive collection of apparel and footwear for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.
Inside the collection, the duo offers nylon quarter zips in standout hues with co-branded hits and matching shorts, as well as monogram-covered tracksuits. There’s also a matching blue velvet jacket and trouser set, a selection of double-branded tees and heavy patterned accessories.
Additionally, the line features 11 new shoe styles, including four iterations of the adidas Gazelle in grey, black, blue and green colorways. Gucci’s signature monogram motif takes over the adidas ZX 8000 in several versions, one of which calls upon the silhouette’s classic “Aqua” colourway. Finally, the shoe line includes a trio of mid-height slides that appear with black/white, brown, and translucent designs.
The collaboration will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. See the full collection here.
Dior heads to Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ landmark for its pre-fall show
Dior will showcase its Pre-Fall 2023 collection next to the India Gate landmark in Mumbai, India on March 30. The event will mark the first time that a major European fashion house has staged a standalone show in the country.
Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri shared the news on her personal account, noting that she has worked with Mumbai’s Chanakya atelier for over 20 years and has developed strong relationships with founders Nehal and Karishma. The upcoming show will seek to champion India’s rich history and highlight the country’s role in fashion.
It is thanks to this relationship with Chanakya that I was able to learn a lot about the techniques of artisanal embroidery, which can still be found in all Indian regions, and the unique ability of Atelier Chanakya to put them in dialogue. with the fashion industry, writes Chiuri.
I personally wanted to celebrate and showcase the incredible knowledge that India offers the international fashion world in the field of embroidery, the mastery of the artisans who continue to work in this craft and the commitment of the founders of Chanakyas to preserve Indian history and culture, portrayed by each embroidery technique,” she added.
Fendi has announced that its spring 2024 menswear show will take place during Pitti Uomo in Tuscany
Fendi will present its Spring 2024 Men’s collection in a special fashion show during Pitti Uomo. In the late afternoon of June 15, the Italian fashion house will launch the line at its recently inaugurated Fendi factory in Capannuccia, a village in the Tuscan countryside just a 30-minute drive from Florence.
We are proud to open Fendi Factory to our customers and the press, bringing it to life day by day for the next menswear fashion show in June during Pitti Uomo, said Serge Brunschwig, CEO of Fendis, in a press release. . It is a special place for our artisans and the local community as it represents Fendi’s heritage and creativity, nurturing the precious craftsmanship of its artisans and preserving Made in Italy.
Silvia Venturini Fendi, Creative Director of Accessories and Menswear Brands, added: I am delighted that the next Mens Show is taking place in a place so special to me, the beating heart of Fendi, a place symbolic of creation. , where development, innovation, craftsmanship and production come together under one roof. It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life exactly where our craftsmen make them, letting them take center stage that day.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign
Following the debut of the Michael B. Jordans Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, the iconic American fashion label flaunts this season’s designs on none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
In a statement, Taylor-Johnson said, “I felt absolutely honored and flattered to have been asked to be a part of Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear. I felt incredibly safe in the hands of Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott]who I think are equally iconic photographers.
See the full campaign here.
Son Heung-min and Georgia May Jagger starred in Daniel Lee’s new Burberry campaign
Hot on the heels of his Burberry debut, creative director Daniel Lee released a brand new campaign featuring Georgia May Jagger and Tottenham Hotspur signed footballer Son Heung-min.
Photographed by Tyrone Lebon, the two faces appear dressed in iconographic silhouettes, including Burberry gabardine trench coats and a signature Burberry Check shirt. In what the brand is calling “Burberry Creative Expression by Daniel Lee,” two additional images feature an iconic corgi and roses.
In keeping with the designer’s rebranding, the campaign features Burberry’s freshly redesigned logo and Equestrian Knight design in every image. See the full campaign here.
KAWS became the parent company advisor of HUMAN MADE
On Instagram, NIGO announced that KAWS would become the official advisor of Otsumo Co., Ltd. Otsumo, the parent company of HUMAN MADE. The conglomerate is home to a vast catalog of lifestyle-focused businesses, with the goal of “making life on Earth more interesting…from the streets.”
In a statement on the nomination, KAWS said that NIGO and Tokyo’s street culture are the source of my design inspiration. Throughout my series of collaborations with HUMAN MADE, Otsumos’ vision of making life on Earth more interesting from the streets has always resonated with me, and I’m excited to join the team as an advisor to help bring more ideas to life.
It’s been about 30 years since I first met KAWS, and since then we’ve collaborated on various projects together, and I feel very reassured to have him as my advisor for the future of Otsumos. We both come from the high street and continue to see each other grow professionally and personally, and I look forward to our unique new ideas realized through Otsumo. Thanks for joining us, KAWS!, NIGO added.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/3/top-fashion-news-adidas-gucci-fendi-dior-calvin-kleien-campaign-runway
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ranger and the Rearrangers will play Coyle
- Ruiz’s blast fuels the Aztecs’ comeback victory over UConn
- Ciara Responds to Critics for Wearing a Revealing Oscars Party Dress
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy
- ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)
- Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people