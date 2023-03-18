Top Fashion Stories of the Week: March 17

This week, fashion has planned ahead. In the aftermath of Fall/Winter 2023 fashion month, brands were already looking ahead to their upcoming shows. Among them, Dior announced that it will showcase its Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30, and Fendi revealed that its Men’s Spring 2024 collection will be showcased at its recently inaugurated Fendi Factory in Capannuccia, during Pitti Uomo.

Meanwhile, in a crossover between haute couture and sportswear, adidas and Gucci returned with the next installment of their ongoing collaboration. This time the duo pulled back the curtain on a Spring/Summer 2023 collection filled with co-branded apparel items and a wide range of footwear.

adidas and Gucci have joined forces for an SS23 clothing and footwear collection





adidas and Gucci have teamed up once again this time, for an extensive collection of apparel and footwear for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Inside the collection, the duo offers nylon quarter zips in standout hues with co-branded hits and matching shorts, as well as monogram-covered tracksuits. There’s also a matching blue velvet jacket and trouser set, a selection of double-branded tees and heavy patterned accessories.

Additionally, the line features 11 new shoe styles, including four iterations of the adidas Gazelle in grey, black, blue and green colorways. Gucci’s signature monogram motif takes over the adidas ZX 8000 in several versions, one of which calls upon the silhouette’s classic “Aqua” colourway. Finally, the shoe line includes a trio of mid-height slides that appear with black/white, brown, and translucent designs.

The collaboration will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. See the full collection here.

Dior heads to Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ landmark for its pre-fall show





Dior will showcase its Pre-Fall 2023 collection next to the India Gate landmark in Mumbai, India on March 30. The event will mark the first time that a major European fashion house has staged a standalone show in the country.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri shared the news on her personal account, noting that she has worked with Mumbai’s Chanakya atelier for over 20 years and has developed strong relationships with founders Nehal and Karishma. The upcoming show will seek to champion India’s rich history and highlight the country’s role in fashion.

It is thanks to this relationship with Chanakya that I was able to learn a lot about the techniques of artisanal embroidery, which can still be found in all Indian regions, and the unique ability of Atelier Chanakya to put them in dialogue. with the fashion industry, writes Chiuri.

I personally wanted to celebrate and showcase the incredible knowledge that India offers the international fashion world in the field of embroidery, the mastery of the artisans who continue to work in this craft and the commitment of the founders of Chanakyas to preserve Indian history and culture, portrayed by each embroidery technique,” ​​she added.

Fendi has announced that its spring 2024 menswear show will take place during Pitti Uomo in Tuscany





Fendi will present its Spring 2024 Men’s collection in a special fashion show during Pitti Uomo. In the late afternoon of June 15, the Italian fashion house will launch the line at its recently inaugurated Fendi factory in Capannuccia, a village in the Tuscan countryside just a 30-minute drive from Florence.

We are proud to open Fendi Factory to our customers and the press, bringing it to life day by day for the next menswear fashion show in June during Pitti Uomo, said Serge Brunschwig, CEO of Fendis, in a press release. . It is a special place for our artisans and the local community as it represents Fendi’s heritage and creativity, nurturing the precious craftsmanship of its artisans and preserving Made in Italy.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, Creative Director of Accessories and Menswear Brands, added: I am delighted that the next Mens Show is taking place in a place so special to me, the beating heart of Fendi, a place symbolic of creation. , where development, innovation, craftsmanship and production come together under one roof. It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life exactly where our craftsmen make them, letting them take center stage that day.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign





Following the debut of the Michael B. Jordans Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, the iconic American fashion label flaunts this season’s designs on none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Taken by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, the wearable images show the revered actor daringly undressed in a series of iconic black-and-white photos, each centering the brand’s latest underwear and denim offerings. In addition to Jordan, Taylor-Johnson is leading the “Calvins or Nothing” campaign alongside BlackPinks Jennie, Kendall Jenner and FKA Twigs.

In a statement, Taylor-Johnson said, “I felt absolutely honored and flattered to have been asked to be a part of Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear. I felt incredibly safe in the hands of Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott]who I think are equally iconic photographers.

See the full campaign here.

Son Heung-min and Georgia May Jagger starred in Daniel Lee’s new Burberry campaign





Hot on the heels of his Burberry debut, creative director Daniel Lee released a brand new campaign featuring Georgia May Jagger and Tottenham Hotspur signed footballer Son Heung-min.

Photographed by Tyrone Lebon, the two faces appear dressed in iconographic silhouettes, including Burberry gabardine trench coats and a signature Burberry Check shirt. In what the brand is calling “Burberry Creative Expression by Daniel Lee,” two additional images feature an iconic corgi and roses.

In keeping with the designer’s rebranding, the campaign features Burberry’s freshly redesigned logo and Equestrian Knight design in every image. See the full campaign here.

KAWS became the parent company advisor of HUMAN MADE





On Instagram, NIGO announced that KAWS would become the official advisor of Otsumo Co., Ltd. Otsumo, the parent company of HUMAN MADE. The conglomerate is home to a vast catalog of lifestyle-focused businesses, with the goal of “making life on Earth more interesting…from the streets.”

In a statement on the nomination, KAWS said that NIGO and Tokyo’s street culture are the source of my design inspiration. Throughout my series of collaborations with HUMAN MADE, Otsumos’ vision of making life on Earth more interesting from the streets has always resonated with me, and I’m excited to join the team as an advisor to help bring more ideas to life.

It’s been about 30 years since I first met KAWS, and since then we’ve collaborated on various projects together, and I feel very reassured to have him as my advisor for the future of Otsumos. We both come from the high street and continue to see each other grow professionally and personally, and I look forward to our unique new ideas realized through Otsumo. Thanks for joining us, KAWS!, NIGO added.