Maryland Center for History and Culture Honors Fashion Pioneer Claire McCardell

BALTIMORE— To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Maryland Center for History and Culture honors local fashion pioneer Claire McCardell, whose innovative designs left a lasting impact on the industry.

Known for redefining women’s clothing in the 1930s, 40s and 50s, McCardell’s practical yet elegant designs prioritized utility and appealed to women of all walks of life.

McCardell’s groundbreaking concepts, such as the inclusion of pockets, belts, and zippers, as well as the invention of iconic pieces like cat-eye sunglasses and pedal pushers, continued to influence modern designers.

According to writer and journalist Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, McCardell is responsible for shaping what is considered “the American look”. The pioneering designer was one of the first to have her name on a label and the third to appear on the cover of Time Magazine.

As a feminist pioneer, McCardell’s work paved the way for esteemed designers like Donna Karan, Anna Sui and Tory Burch.

Her vision of empowering women to lead independent lives, pursue their own career paths and live their lives to the fullest is a testament to her lasting legacy.

Through the lens of fashion, the Maryland Center for History and Culture is committed to preserving the story of Claire McCardell for those who wish to learn more about an inspiring entrepreneur who not only transformed her industry, but also had a vision for the modern American woman.

To explore the exhibit and celebrate Women’s History Month, visit the Maryland Center for History and Culture from Wednesday to Sunday.