



RICHMOND, Va. A handful of first-place finishes marked the day as William & Mary opened its outdoor season at the Fred Hardy Invitational in Richmond on Friday. Making their collegiate debut in the outdoor shot put, the freshman tandem Jason Nwosu And Ross Bazzichi won the first two places in the event. Nwosu finished first at 15.58m (51-05.5), and Bazzichi was not far behind at 14.43m (47-04.2). Meanwhile, at the javelin, Chris Arias picked up where he left off last season, finishing first at 62.17m (203-11), while Alex Ust won a second place at 55.85m (183-03). His performance places him at No. 14 on the tribe’s list of all-time performers in the event. On the track, jackson cooley led the pack in the 100m with a time of 11.05. Sam Prichard added some drama to the day as he clinched first place in the 800m, clocking 1:52.00, edging out his closest competitor by 0.01. The performance puts him at number 9 on the tribe’s list of all-time artists. hammer throw

Bazzichi added another strong performance to his day, placing seventh at 45.95m (159-09). Disk

The freshman duo of Nwosu and Bazzichi finished second and third at 45.78m (150-02) and 41.60m (136-05), respectively. Current events

110m hurdles

Gabriel Albers finished sixth with a time of 16.21. 400m hurdles

Gabriel Albers ran a 59.26 to place fourth. 800m

Jacob Jones gave the tribe another top-5 spot in the event, with a fourth-place finish of 1:52.69, good for No. 15 on W&M’s All-Time Artists list. Evan Goodell was 11 years olde (1:54.84), Luke Henkel was 13th (1:56.54), TJ Corliss was 16 years olde (1:57.45), Matthias Oettl was 19 years olde (1:59.31), and Stephen Larsson was 22 years oldn/a (2:00.19). 1,500m

Brendan DiStefano was 12 years olde (3:59.41), and Luke Elwood was 15 years olde (4:01.60) to lead W&M. Joshua Shackelford finished 28th and Jonathan Kumar was 38 years olde. 5000m

Patrick North clocked 15:08.60 to finish tenth. FOLLOWING:

The tribe is hosting a dual meet next weekend, traveling to North Carolina State for Thursday and Friday’s Raleigh Relays before hosting the annual Dan Stimson Memorial Meet on Saturday.

