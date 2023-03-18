The Bachelor Season 27, Episodes 8 & 9: Fashion Do’s and Don’ts

Season 27 of Bachelor is officially in the final stretch! In week 8, there was drama, tons and tons of tears, and some decently questionable fashion moments!

Welcome to the eighth week of The single person Season 27! This week the ladies were super nervous because Zach met all of their families. An unhappy woman Also fight with all other eliminated women in the ever-so-classic episode of Women Tell All, who yes, we all know and love oh so much.

So far, Zach Shallcross seems like the perfect bachelor type, just like Sean Lowe himself. While it might get boring, maybe that’s what Bachelor Nation needed!

After all of those messages, welcome to week 8 of The single person Season 27!

In terms of fashion, whether it’s the good, the bad or the ugly, we’ve certainly got all fronts covered here, so be sure to stay tuned!

*If you haven’t seen The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8 (Episodes 8 & 9) yet, there MAY be SPOILERS ahead, so beware!*

This week, we’ll be looking at the Top 5 Fashionable Women from the Women Tell All episode, as opposed to our normal formatting of the Top 2 from each episode, so be sure to stay tuned!!