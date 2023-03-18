Men’s tennis claims 4-3 win over NC Central





Next game: against Norfolk State University 03/18/2023 | 9 am March 18 (Sat) / 9 a.m. against. Norfolk State University History CARY, NC (March 17, 2023)–The Morgan State men’s tennis team earned a 4-3 win over North Carolina Central in Friday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Round-Up action at Cary Tennis Park. The Bears quickly picked up the point in doubles before racking up three singles wins in straight sets and winning it 4-0 on by Bertin Karenzi victory on court five. Morgan improves to 3-7 on aggregate and gets off to a 1-1 start at the MEAC with today’s win. Morgan won the doubles point, with a 6-3 win on Court 1 by Sebastien Lopez And Makkijha Brown against Sebastian Pino and Oliver Saarinen. The Bears also picked up a 7-5 double No. 2 win when Rhajzon Rankins And Nils Rachal fended off Naresh Bharathy and Kareem Abdul Hakim to claim the first point. Morgan’s Duo Mikeal Charpentier And Bertin Karenzi also picked up a 7-5 win at No. 3 dropping Liam Murtaugh and Shaka Cristellotti. Carpenter got the Bears off to a strong start at No. 1 in singles. The junior posted a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Pino to make it a 2-0 advantage for Morgan. Supporting the Bears next was in second year Nils Rachal , whose 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kareem Abdul Hakim on the third court gave Morgan a 3-0 lead. In fifth place, Karenzi sealed the victory for the Bears with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Cristellotti to put the Bears at 4-0. The match played out, as the Eagles would win the final three in singles. The Eagles then went on the board with Facundo Olmedo’s 6-4, 6-3 decision over Brown at No. 6. Bharathy followed with a 6-7 (5-8), 6-2, 1-0 ( 10-7) win over Rankins at No. 4. The match ended in the final 4-3 after Saarinen recorded a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Lopez at No. 2. Next up for the Bears is Day 3 of the MEAC roundup when they take on Norfolk State at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Cary Tennis Park. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to track MSU athleticson lineand on the go:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official Bears Athletics website, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social networks:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Instagram: /MorganStateBears ABOUT MORGAN Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is Carnegie-listedhigh research (R2)institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral degrees. Like MarylandPreeminent Public Urban Research Universityand the only university to have its entire campusdesignated national treasureby the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many people as possible. For more information on Morgan State University, visitwww.morgan.edu.

