6 Amazon Fashion and Organization Essentials for March

As we move closer and closer to spring, you may be gearing up for a well-deserved getaway or getting ready to do some spring cleaning for the season. With warmer days on the horizon, it also means you can start breaking out your lighter clothes or treating yourself to a little spring refreshment.

To help you transition into the warmer weather, Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share some of his favorite must-have Amazon essentials for the season and they all have thousands of reviews. From flattering palazzo pants to a multifunctional kitchen tool you didn’t know you needed, these picks will have you more season-ready than ever.

Keep reading to learn about Amazon’s seven essentials for March and other best-selling finds.

Amazon’s March Must-Haves Seen TODAY

If you spend a lot of time in your car, Ndlovu says this gadget converts your headrest into a storage spot and will help keep your car clean and organized. Available in a pack of four, she loves this find for hanging grocery bags, purses and more. According to reviews, parents also find it useful for keeping toys, diapers, and other supplies neatly organized and within easy reach.

Can you ever get enough black leggings? Short answer: no. And you’re in luck because these best-selling leggings are sold in a three-pack for less than $25, or about $8 each! A verified reviewer was shocked at their quality, “They have a wonderful level of stretch, without going sheer. The fabric is so soft and buttery – I tell everyone I see to feel how soft my pants are.”

These flowy palazzo pants are a timeless staple and you can’t go wrong with them, says Ndlovu. That may be because they come in over 32 colors and patterns to choose from. Ndlovu likes that they can be worn on the ankle or on the floor, depending on your height. And she suggests pairing it with your favorite tee for a casual look or dressing it up with a blouse for the office.

With spring just around the corner, Ndlovu says this faux leather moto jacket is extremely flattering (it just falls to the waist!) and is a must-have for the season. With over 2,000 notes, it comes in five colors to choose from. Ndlovu recommends dressing her up in a chic dress for a dinner date or dressing her up in your favorite jeans or sweatshirt.

Say goodbye to a cluttered cooking space, it’s the only tool you’ll need in the kitchen. According to the brand, this innovative utensil is a spoon, colander, spatula, cutting tool and can even be used to turn meats. The best part? It’s less than $10!

Editor’s note: Our pick is now out of stock, but we’ve found another similar option below.

While organizing your pantry may seem like a daunting task, these food container labels are an easy solution. She says they’re great for labeling food containers, displaying expiration dates and designating kids’ lunches. And you don’t have to worry about sticky residue since the labels dissolve in the dishwasher or under running water.

These dissolvable labels give you the ability to record the time and date you prepared your meal, so you no longer have to guess if your leftovers are good. Depending on the brand, they are soluble under any water temperature.

More Amazon Must-Haves in March

If you’re trying to get into the habit of unplugging your appliances but don’t want the cords taking up space on the counter, this organizer sticks to the back of the appliance and lets you neatly store your cords away. of sight. It’s perfect for coffee makers, blenders, air fryers and more, the brand says.

If you’re heading to a beach destination for spring break, now might be a good time to pick up some new sunglasses. Available in eight shades to choose from, this chic, oversized pair has over 30,000 Amazon reviews.

This #1 best-selling sports bra could be your next athleisure staple, whether you’re running the occasional errand or attending your favorite yoga class. Available in over 20 colors, it has over 30,000 Amazon reviews. Pro Tip: Many reviewers note that it runs small, you might want to size up!

This cozy two-piece lounge set is perfect for lounging on rainy days or running errands around your neighborhood. And if you ask us, the matching set is chic enough to wear on a plane. According to the brand, it is 65% spandex and many reviewers say the fabric is extremely lightweight. “So cute and deliciously comfortable. Super light material but not too thin. I wear this to the airport and can’t wait to look fabulous,” says a verified appraiser.

Available in a pack of eight, the brand says these leak-proof packing cubes will help you save on-the-go space and protect your clothes from accidental spills. The set has you covered for all your travel essentials, from one bag for underwear to one for shoes and another for cosmetics.

If you’re looking for a sign to start your spring cleaning, this extremely affordable pack of microfiber cloths could get you 12 cloths for $7! According to the brand, the fabric is extremely soft, non-abrasive and can easily pick up dirt, dust and liquids.