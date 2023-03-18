Fashion
Kerry Washington wows in her floral print cardigan and fitted black dress
Kerry Washington was going green in style on Thursday.
The Scandal actress, 46, wowed in a floral print cardigan worn over a black rose-decorated maxi dress at Marie Claire’s Fashion Our Future event in New York on Thursday.
She looked stunning with her black hair styled in a single braid that hung over her shoulder and a pair of gold hoop earrings that elevate the look.
The Little Fires Everywhere actress, who has been busy promoting her new show Unprisoned, worked on a smoky eye, blush and French tip manicure which she flaunted by placing her hands on her slender waist.
When Kerry wasn’t showing off her stunning outfit, she was chatting on stage with other fashion leaders about sustainability.
A new initiative between Marie Claire and Kering, Fashion Our Future “will focus on women, fashion and sustainability, reaching out to the general public,” according to Kering’s website.
During the event, the two organizations announced a new joint podcast, Fashion Our Future.
While sharing the stage with Marie Claire editor-in-chief Sally Holmes, Aurora James, founder of luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies, and fashion designer Angel Chang, Kerry spoke passionately about spreading the message of sustainability.
“Real change happens when the message is delivered through multiple stages of the process,” she explained. “If people are walking down the street and they see a huge [billboard] of what Kering does, they [can] turn on their phone and scan a QR code, and they walk past the store.
“People are getting information from multiple places and understanding that it’s not just a hype moment. It’s not a trend.
“This must be life changing for the health of our planet. There are multiple opportunities to contribute to this narrative.”
His latest appearance comes amid the release of his new series Unprisoned, which debuted on Hulu last week.
The show sees her play Paige Alexander, thedaughter of a man whowas released from prison after his last sentence of 17 years.
Style icon: She looked stunning with her black hair styled in a single braid that hung over her shoulder
Strike a pose: She showed off her French-tipped manicure as she posed with her hands on her fitted waist
ECO-FRIENDLY: When Washington wasn’t flaunting her stunning outfit, she was on stage chatting with other fashion leaders about sustainability at Manhatta Restaurant.
In her new show, Kerry plays a therapist trying to unpack and heal from childhood trauma caused by her father’s many stints in prison.
While promoting the show on Today, Kerry noted that “we do a lot of shows about going to jail” as well as “being in jail”, but she thought there was a shortage of shows dealing with how formerly incarcerated people readapt to life on the outside.
She added that the story could speak to many Americans, as 80 million Americans have criminal records and most also have family members adjusting to their freedom.
Unprisoned also stars Delroy Lindo as Paige’s father, Edwin Alexander.
Do their part! While sharing the stage with Marie Claire editor-in-chief Sally Holmes, Aurora James, founder of luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies, and fashion designer Angel Chang, Kerry spoke about spreading the message of sustainability
Fashionistas! She posed next to James and Holmes
Wow! Washington inspected a garment hanging from a mannequin
For the planet: A new initiative between Marie Claire and Kering, Fashion Our Future “will focus on women, fashion and sustainability, addressing the general public”
Listen ! At today’s event, the two organizations announced a new joint podcast, Fashion Our Future.
|
