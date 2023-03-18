Fashion
Players include Zara, H&M, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look and River Island
Global fast fashion market
Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Fast Fashion Market Report 2023” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.
This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with the essential information they need to assess the market.
The global fast fashion market will grow from $106.42 billion in 2022 to $122.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The fast fashion market is expected to reach $184.96 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.7%.
Reasons to buy
-
Get a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive market report available covering over 50 geographies.
-
Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is reacting as the impact of the virus lessens.
-
Assess the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on agriculture, energy and the supply of mineral raw materials and its direct and indirect impact on the market.
-
Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.
-
Create regional and national strategies based on local data and analysis.
-
Identify growth segments for investment.
-
Outperform your competition using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
-
Understand customers based on latest market shares.
-
Benchmark performance against leading competitors.
-
Suitable to support your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
The major players in the fast fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look and River Island.
The fast fashion market includes polyester, acrylic and nylon sales. Values in this market are “ex-factory” values, i.e. the value of the goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.
Fast fashion refers to a strategy for designing, developing, and marketing clothing designs that emphasizes fast and affordable consumer access to fashion trends. Fast fashion means clothes that move quickly from catwalks to stores to meet new trends. The fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the latest fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.
Western Europe was the largest fast fashion market region in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest fast fashion market region. Regions covered in the Fast Fashion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The main types of fast fashion are pants, coats, skirts and others. The skirt is defined as the garment worn by women and girls which is fastened around the waist and hangs down around the legs. It is available in different genres such as women’s wear, men’s wear, and various ages including adult wear, teen wear, kids wear, and others.
The growing adoption of affordable clothing by the growing youth population has boosted the fast fashion market. According to United Nations estimates of the world’s youth population, in 2019 the youth population stood at 1.2 billion and is expected to grow by 7.9% to reach 1.3 million by 2030.
The young population is attracted to unique, fashionable and affordable clothing. Clothing manufacturing companies therefore focus on bringing in fashion clothes from the latest fashion trends presented during the fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothing by the growing population of young people has boosted the fast fashion market.
Low decent wages for workers and poor working conditions hinder the growth of fast fashion. In the fashion industry, workers, especially women (women make up nearly 80% of garment workers worldwide), are paid much less. Women also face abuse in the workplace.
According to the Global Labor Justice report, female garment workers in Asia’s largest fast fashion companies face exploitation and abuse, including poor working conditions, low pay and overtime, resulting in a lack of efficiency. By this, most people will not prefer the fashion industry to work. Hence, low wages and deplorable working conditions are affecting the growth of the fast fashion market.
Virtual and augmented reality is used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market is to bridge the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies allow the customer to try on the product and see what it looks like when they try on the clothes or makeup using virtual reality mirrors or cameras in their smart phones.
For example, apps like Dressing Room use augmented reality technology to let shoppers try on outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality enhance the in-store experience, driving the fast fashion market.
The countries covered in the Fast Fashion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Key Attributes:
|
Report attribute
|
Details
|
Number of pages
|
175
|
Forecast period
|
2023 – 2027
|
Estimated market value (USD) in 2023
|
$122.98 billion
|
Expected market value (USD) by 2027
|
$184.96 billion
|
Compound annual growth rate
|
10.7%
|
Regions covered
|
Global
Main topics covered:
1. Summary
2. Characteristics of the fast fashion market
3. Fast Fashion Market Trends and Strategies
4. Fast Fashion Market – Macroeconomic Scenario
4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Fast Fashion Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact on Fast Fashion Market
4.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Fast Fashion Market
5. Fast Fashion Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global historical fast fashion market, 2017-2022, billion dollars
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Constraints
5.2. Global Fast Fashion Market Forecast, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Billion USD
5.2.1. Market Drivers
5.2.2. Market Constraints
6. Fast Fashion Market Segmentation
6.1. Global fast fashion market, segmentation by gender, history and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars
6.2. Global Fast Fashion Market, Age Segmentation, Historical & Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, USD Billion
-
adults wear
-
teenagers wear
-
Kids clothing
-
Other ages
6.3. Global fast fashion market, segmentation by type, history and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billions of dollars
-
Pants
-
Coat
-
Skirt
-
Other types
7. Regional and Country Analysis of Fast Fashion Market
7.1. Global fast fashion market, split by region, historical and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars
7.2. Global fast fashion market, split by country, historical and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars
For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbhszf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/global-fast-fashion-market-report-140800925.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Siege at Lahore residence of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, 20 PTI workers arrested
- Rotary President Ir.H.Joko Widodo inaugurates Banjarbakula SPAM
- Ranger and the Rearrangers will play Coyle
- Ruiz’s blast fuels the Aztecs’ comeback victory over UConn
- Ciara Responds to Critics for Wearing a Revealing Oscars Party Dress
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy