Players include Zara, H&M, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look and River Island

Global fast fashion market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Fast Fashion Market Report 2023” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with the essential information they need to assess the market.

The global fast fashion market will grow from $106.42 billion in 2022 to $122.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The fast fashion market is expected to reach $184.96 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.7%.

The major players in the fast fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look and River Island.

The fast fashion market includes polyester, acrylic and nylon sales. Values ​​in this market are “ex-factory” values, i.e. the value of the goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Fast fashion refers to a strategy for designing, developing, and marketing clothing designs that emphasizes fast and affordable consumer access to fashion trends. Fast fashion means clothes that move quickly from catwalks to stores to meet new trends. The fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the latest fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.

Western Europe was the largest fast fashion market region in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest fast fashion market region. Regions covered in the Fast Fashion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of fast fashion are pants, coats, skirts and others. The skirt is defined as the garment worn by women and girls which is fastened around the waist and hangs down around the legs. It is available in different genres such as women’s wear, men’s wear, and various ages including adult wear, teen wear, kids wear, and others.

The growing adoption of affordable clothing by the growing youth population has boosted the fast fashion market. According to United Nations estimates of the world’s youth population, in 2019 the youth population stood at 1.2 billion and is expected to grow by 7.9% to reach 1.3 million by 2030.

The young population is attracted to unique, fashionable and affordable clothing. Clothing manufacturing companies therefore focus on bringing in fashion clothes from the latest fashion trends presented during the fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothing by the growing population of young people has boosted the fast fashion market.

Low decent wages for workers and poor working conditions hinder the growth of fast fashion. In the fashion industry, workers, especially women (women make up nearly 80% of garment workers worldwide), are paid much less. Women also face abuse in the workplace.

According to the Global Labor Justice report, female garment workers in Asia’s largest fast fashion companies face exploitation and abuse, including poor working conditions, low pay and overtime, resulting in a lack of efficiency. By this, most people will not prefer the fashion industry to work. Hence, low wages and deplorable working conditions are affecting the growth of the fast fashion market.

Virtual and augmented reality is used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market is to bridge the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies allow the customer to try on the product and see what it looks like when they try on the clothes or makeup using virtual reality mirrors or cameras in their smart phones.

For example, apps like Dressing Room use augmented reality technology to let shoppers try on outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality enhance the in-store experience, driving the fast fashion market.

The countries covered in the Fast Fashion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Key Attributes:

Report attribute Details Number of pages 175 Forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value (USD) in 2023 $122.98 billion Expected market value (USD) by 2027 $184.96 billion Compound annual growth rate 10.7% Regions covered Global

Main topics covered:

1. Summary

2. Characteristics of the fast fashion market

3. Fast Fashion Market Trends and Strategies

4. Fast Fashion Market – Macroeconomic Scenario

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Fast Fashion Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact on Fast Fashion Market

4.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Fast Fashion Market

5. Fast Fashion Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global historical fast fashion market, 2017-2022, billion dollars

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Constraints

5.2. Global Fast Fashion Market Forecast, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Billion USD

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Market Constraints

6. Fast Fashion Market Segmentation

6.1. Global fast fashion market, segmentation by gender, history and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars

6.2. Global Fast Fashion Market, Age Segmentation, Historical & Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, USD Billion

adults wear

teenagers wear

Kids clothing

Other ages

6.3. Global fast fashion market, segmentation by type, history and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billions of dollars

Pants

Coat

Skirt

Other types

7. Regional and Country Analysis of Fast Fashion Market

7.1. Global fast fashion market, split by region, historical and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars

7.2. Global fast fashion market, split by country, historical and forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, billion dollars

