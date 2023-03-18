MVB Stuffs Stanford in three sets





Next game: at Stanford 03/18/2023 | 5:00 p.m. Stanford Live Stream March 18 (Saturday) / 5:00 p.m. To Stanford UCLA’s No. 3 men’s volleyball team won their 20e game of the season in dominant fashion in a sweep at No. 10 Stanford on Friday night. The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) game scores were 25-12, 25-12, 25-12. The Bruins (20-2, 5-0) posted their second-highest hit percentage of the season, at .537, while swerving at a 92.1 percent rate. Stanford (9-9, 2-3) hit a season low with a Bruins opponent -0.076 percentage. David gone led the way at UCLA with 12 wins while hitting .556. Merrick McHenry added a career-high five aces as the Bruins served the Cardinal 8-1 in aces for the game. Guy Genis contributed eight blocks as the Bruins won the net battle with a season-best total of 15.0 blocks to 3.0 for Stanford. In the first set, UCLA took an 8-3 lead after an ace from David. Stanford closed at 10-6, but the Bruins used Ethan Champlin hard serve to go up 14-7. UCLA led 16-8 after back-to-back swings from David. One block per Alexander Knight Genis and Andrew Rowan made 19-9. Another David ace gave the Bruins a 22-9 lead. Kills from David and Knight ended the set at 25-12. UCLA hit .619 for the frame and David had seven kills. McHenry fired pocket aces to help the Bruins take an 8-2 lead in the second set. A solo block from Genis made it 12-4. Champlin’s tip gave UCLA a 16-7 lead. A Genis/David block widened the margin to 20-10. McHenry’s ace put UCLA up 21-10. A block and kill from Genis produced the final two points of the set for the Bruins and a 25-12 victory. A few more aces from McHenry helped launch UCLA ahead 9-2 to start the third set. The lead increased to 12-2 after back-to-back blocks from Knight and Genis. Genis’ kill made it 15-5. Champlin’s swing put the Bruins in charge at 18-8. by Zach Rama cross court spike gave a 23-11 lead. A Cardinal service error was followed by an offensive error and another 25-12 victory for Bruin. The Bruins play at Stanford again Saturday night at 5 p.m. After winning 22 games last season, UCLA has now posted 20-game winning streaks for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 teams posted 22 and 21 wins, respectively. .

