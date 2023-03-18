The Williamstown teenager loves performing, dressing up | News, Sports, Jobs









WILLIAMSTOWN — McKenzie Barnett, 14, likes to bask in the limelight. Barnett is a member of the Williamstown Middle-High School Drama Club and is active in community theater with the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. She began volunteering at the Actors Guild in fourth grade. Barnett finds the game exciting and it fills her with joy. “I found out after my brother’s friend got him to do ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ and I wanted to join after that,” she says. “I’ve always loved theater and music, but I didn’t know we had a community theatre.” In recent years, Barnett has been part of Madagascar Jr. “The Wizard of Oz” And “The producers,” also shows with the Actors Guild. “I’m usually in a set,” she says. “But I worked to get bigger roles and since I got a bigger role, it’s nice to have one.” Barnett worked hard, practiced, and read lines to improve his showmanship. She was chosen to play Grimhilde, the evil adversary of Snow White, in “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” which made its debut in January at the Actors Guild. “It was my first big role” she says. “It was fun, a little scary at first, but once I learned my lines it went away.” Barnett is a Williamstown Middle-High School student who loves math and music. She started playing the flute in fifth grade and always thought it was a cool instrument with a nice sound. Barnett is now learning to play the oboe. “I was just thinking how cool it would be to have played the oboe, especially since there was no one playing the oboe in the college orchestra, because we only have one oboe.” she says. “And I thought it was a cool instrument.” Barnett said the oboe differs from the flute in that it has no reeds and is made of wood, whereas flutes are made of metal. She said it was a little more difficult to switch from a reedless instrument to a double-reed instrument. Barnett is a member of the Williamstown Marching Band and thinks the band is the best part of going to football games. As she got older, Barnett said she would like to pursue an art degree. She has a passion for historical dresses and plans to go to the School of Historical Dress in London, England so she can design historical style dresses. She learned about historical clothing design through videos she watched on YouTube and fell in love with the style women wore in the 1800s. “I like the look of the dresses and how beautiful they are” she says. In her spare time, Barnett enjoys reading fantasy novels, crocheting and playing games. She crochets a variety of different objects like stuffed bees and blankets. She wanted to learn how to crochet after watching her mother. “I like the fact that it’s not stressful” she says. “It calms me down a bit. I like that you don’t tie knots (when crocheting), but it holds together pretty well. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

