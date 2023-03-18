Why a Kardashian Met Gala snub matters | Fashion

According Page 6The Kardashian celebrity clan has been dropped from Vogue editor Anna Wintours’ guest list for the upcoming Met Gala in May.

Sounds like frivolous fashion gossip that really cares whether they go or not? Isn’t it Kim Kardashian who supposedly damaged dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe Last year? Another year, Kim dressed up as a couch. (Technically it was a Givenchy dressand it sparked a trend in head-to-toe florals.) The Kardashian snub, however, hints at a broader cultural shift in the fashion world.

Dubbed the Fashions Super Bowl, the Met Gala was launched in 1948 to raise money for the museum’s new Costume Institute, whose clothing archive now totals 33,000 pieces. Since 1995, Wintour has chaired the event. Under his leadership, it has become one of New York’s biggest fundraising events (last year it raised $17.4 million), and it is a global advertising campaign not official for the fashion industry.

Above all, it cements Wintours’ position as one of the most if not THE fashion’s most powerful person. She checks the guest list, the seating plan and often who is wearing what. In Anna: the biography, writer Amy Odell says this is where Wintour displays her dominance over an industry that relies on the understanding that there is an in and an out. The fact that Wintour has allegedly decided that the Kardashians are out speaks volumes about the pivot she wants the fashion world to take.

Wintour first put Kim Kardashian, alongside then-husband Kanye West, on the cover of Vogue in April 2014. Kim also appeared solo on covers in 2019 and 2022, and she was at every Met Gala this decade. Last year, the whole family was invited.

In 2014, the cover of Kim and Kanyes Vogue was met with huge backlash. Wintour later defended him, saying Kim and Kanye were part of the day’s conversation. And for Vogue not to acknowledge it would have been a big misstep. So why has the conversation changed?

The Kardashians’ exclusion from Wintours comes after a month of fashion shows where the main takeaway was a shift in mood towards more subtle dressing. Blandstanding is the new demagoguery, said Guardians Jess Cartner-Morleywhile British Vogue hailed the new aesthetic as quiet luxury.

While Kardashian-esque waterfall wrap is usually expected at the gala, last year the Marilyn Monroe dress dominated the fashion news agenda, drawing criticism from industry conservatives and dieticians concerned about the weight loss diet she claimed to be adopting to fit into the garment.

Kim was also criticized late last year for not speaking out quickly enough after Balenciagas’ controversial ad campaign with kids holding teddy bears in bondage gear (she previously worked closely with brand designer Demna, starring in campaigns and even attending the gala with him in 2021). She ended up saying she was reevaluate his relationship with the fashion house. In January, she caused more drama by selling Balenciaga items on family resale site, Kardashian Kloset.

It is this apparent habituation that seems to irritate people the most. When the Kardashians joined Instagram in 2010, they embraced the bright and ambitious aesthetic he championed. More than a decade later, after the arrival of TikTok, there has been a demand for more authentic content. Private jets, fancy selfies and endorsements for everything from weight loss teas to waist trainers don’t ring with Gen Z’s penchant for disinfluence. Even the TikToks Bold Glamour, which gives users pore-free skin and plumped lips, is shunned by users. This rebellion against the Kardashianization of the face perhaps hints that their popularity has peaked.

Aware of the backlash, it seems Kim has taken action. Last week she posted a selfie without makeup from the dentist’s chair. As for appealing to a more authentic audience, the next generation of Kardashians is already in the making. While TikTok requires users to be at least 13, Kim runs a separate account for her nine-year-old daughter North West, which posts viral dance videos. In true Kardashian form, however, she also posted her skincare routine featuring her mom’s SKKN brand.

And, even though Wintour has the power to decide who attends the Met Gala, the Kardashians still have more power online. In 2019, It has been reported that Kim had nearly three times as many Instagram followers as all of Cond Nasts’ US print publications combined, and nearly a year after the Met Gala Kims Marilyn moment is still under discussion. But, more precisely, can anyone remember what anyone other wore?

