Michelle Williams cuts a glamorous figure in a polka dot midi dress at the Showing Up screening





Michelle Williams showed off her chic style as she headed to the Whitby Hotel in New York for a special screening of Showing Up on Thursday. The Dawson’s Creek alum – who looked ethereal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday – looked chic in a polka dot long sleeve midi dress under a black pea coat with red velvet heels. The 42-year-old two-time Golden Globe winner rocked a platinum blonde pixie cut, accessorized with an array of rings, and carried a quilted black velvet Chanel bag with gold chain-link hardware. The Venom star, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in The Fabelmans, stars as Lizzy Carr in her new film Showing Up, which marks her fourth collaboration with director Kelly Reichardt, 58. Michelle and director Kelly previously worked together on the 2008 film Wendy And Lucy, the 2010 period piece Meek’s Cutoff and the 2016 drama Certain Women. Looking good:Michelle Williams, 42, looked chic as she headed to the Whitby Hotel in New York for a special screening of Showing Up on Thursday Artistic role: The two-time Golden Globe winner plays sculptor Lizzy Carr in Showing Up, which marks her fourth collaboration with director Kelly Reichardt In the new comedy-drama, Michelle’s character is a Portland sculptor preparing for an exhibition, locked in a simmering rivalry between fellow artists Lizzy and Jo, his landlord. Williams’ character must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of her family and friends as she prepares to open a new show. Hong Chau, who plays the character of Jo, joined her at the event. Chau received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for The Whale. Chau looked stylish at the special screening as she posed alongside Williams in a loosely fitted gray striped suit. Williams was also pictured with longtime friend Steve Buscemi of Boardwalk Empire, who wore a green button-down shirt under a black jacket. Earlier this week, Michelle looked sensational at the Oscars in a sequin-embroidered strapless dress alongside husband Thomas Kail, 45, who she has been married to since 2020. The five-time Oscar nominee played Mitzi Fabelman in The Fabelmans, based on the true life story of legendary director Steven Spielberg. The semi-autobiographical film, directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on Steven’s parents and their eventual divorce. The Fabelmans also feature the dissolution of her parents’ marriage, as Michelle’s character begins an affair with her husband’s (Paul Dano) best friend (Seth Rogen). Fashionista: The Dawson’s Creek alum looked chic in a long sleeve polka dot midi dress under a black peacoat with red velvet heels Costars: Hong Chau looked stylish as she posed alongside Williams in a loosely fitted gray striped suit Portland Sculptor: Williams stars as a Portland sculptor preparing for an exhibition in the new comedy-drama Showing Up Star-studded cast: Chau’s character is an idle owner and fellow artist of Williams’ ceramic sculptor character. She recently received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for The Whale. Williams revealed she hasn’t worked on The Fabelmans since welcoming her third child in November. “I haven’t worked since I made that movie and a part of me is still there. I had a baby, so I’ve been busy with that,” Williams told Lorraine in January. She shares her youngest child and two-year-old son Hart with her husband, and previously welcomed daughter Matilda in 2005 with Heath Ledger. The couple became an item in 2004 after starring in Brokeback Mountain together but separated in 2007. Ledger was discovered unconscious in bed on January 22, 2008. Longtime friends: Williams posed for a snap with Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi All Together: (LR) Chau, Kelly Reichardt (director), Williams and co-star Maryann Plunkett at the special screening of Showing Up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11873269/Michelle-Williams-cuts-glamorous-figure-polka-dot-midi-dress-screening-Showing-Up.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related