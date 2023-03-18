REI Sale: Members can get 20% off tons of outdoor gear and apparel





REI has had a slew of great sales lately, and it just launched another one just for its Co-op members. Get ready for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive sale offering 20% ​​off a full price item using code MEMBER23 and an additional 20% off an item from REI Outlet using code MEMBER23 at checkout. These deals and more are valid until March 27, so get discounted gear covering everything from grilling gear to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus a range of clothing styles for the whole family. You’ll also be able to find great deals on a ton of gear, including 30% off co-op cycles children’s bikes50% reduction on a selection of cooperative brands camping essentials and even up to $700 in savings on the company’s guided adventures in places like the Great Smoky Mountains and Alaska. These offers are not to be missed, so if you are not already a Member of the cooperative, can we humbly suggest to join now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (down from $20 previously), but you’ll get access to tons of perks, such as free shipping, a 10% annual reward on all qualifying purchases at REI and, of course, 20% off purchases right now. The ever-popular Herschels backpack is on sale, this time in classic black with a maroon background (and a 15-inch laptop pocket inside). It’s made from 100% recycled outer fabric and lining for extra environmental credit too. Fifty percent off a tent is a pretty good deal and more than pays off for that co-op membership. This is a lightweight tent for backpacking and accommodating one or two people. TikToks’ most popular insulated water container is 20% off when you use code MEMBER23 at checkout and it’s still available in a ton of colors. This bag has a ton of space for trips of up to a week and comes in colorways ranging from bright and bright to neutral and modern. Use code MEMBER23 for 20% off this sturdy duffel bag. Ready for backyard or neighborhood adventures, this bike helps kids transition from standing to pedaling, with a rear coaster brake and removable training wheels. Ideal for car camping, this funky tent can withstand storms and has a private sleeping area that can be separated from the front living area. If people liked to sleep on the floor, we wouldn’t have invented mattresses. This self-inflating cushion gives you a little support without too much effort, which is what we all want after a long day outdoors. Use your coupon code for this color-block jacket, which can be packed for travel or transitional times of the year. You will be a bright spot of color in the snowy landscapes and city streets. Stay warm this winter in this sleek black puffer jacket, which eliminates puffy layers in favor of a more streamlined silhouette. These red snow pants make a statement against a white background and snow pants are much easier to handle than bibs. Men’s Clothing Deals

Spring nights can be chilly and damp, so protect yourself from the cold and the mist with this super warm zip from Patagonia. Just use your coupon code at checkout to save $30. The famous North Faces ThermoBall parka is on sale and also 30% off. Show your love for your favorite national nature getaways with this sweatshirt in a gorgeous navy or kelly green.

