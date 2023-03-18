Fashion
Surrey woman uses her love of fashion design to boost self-confidence in young people
Amber Snow discovered fashion design by mistake.
In 2019, her then nine-year-old daughter Kayzhia Snow wanted to experience working in a fashion show. So they went to the City of Angels. Los Angeles.
They didn’t like him.
But they decided to try again, and Kayzhia was invited to do some modeling at a small show in the Big Apple. New York City.
This time was different – Kayzhia loved it.
As a hair department head in the film industry, Amber offered her backstage, hair and makeup skills. Watching the show, she thought, “I could do this, I could design my own line.”
And that’s exactly what she did. She designed her own line and was quickly accepted to show it off.
From there, it snowballed.
“People kept asking, and people kept buying things and off we went,” said Amber, who lives in Fraser Heights with her four children.
Since the first show in New York, she has done 25 shows and more than 1,000 models have worn her creations. She also recorded as a business, Kayzie Couture.
One thing the 39-year-old single mother has learned is that every show has a cost.
“They’re not cheap,” Amber said. “They are very expensive. And then, you know, you have to pay the models to come, then pay your makeup team, pay your hotel, your flight. It adds up very quickly. »
For her lines, Amber designs almost everything. Clothing and jewelry. Hairstyle and make-up. The only thing she doesn’t draw are shoes. Kayzhia, now 13, also injects her fashion sense into the designs, bringing a youthful and trendier outlook, which balances well with Amber’s conventional flair.
Inspiration for Amber’s designs comes from unique places.
“We’ll go to Value Village and I’ll see like a weird old necklace and I’m like, Oh, if I rip it, I could make a crown and do this and do that.”
And she only designs one, maybe two of each item.
“It’s more like a living art exhibit to me,” said Amber, who learned to sew from her mother growing up. “I’m not trying to get you to buy this dress because it doesn’t exist anymore.”
With her work, Amber gives young people a chance to gain experience in the industry and for models there are a few benefits. Those selected for a show receive an outfit and have their hair and makeup done, as well as a photo shoot.
But Amber didn’t want the experience to be limited to just those selected for the models. People who aren’t chosen can purchase what Amber calls an “experience package,” where an outfit and photo shoot can be purchased. This way, the youngster can still experience a fashion show.
For Amber, it’s about helping young people gain self-confidence.
“I don’t care what your age, your height, your gender, there’s a place on a track somewhere for you,” she said. “And if someone says no to you, the answer is not no, keep looking.”
To learn more about Amber, visit her website, kayziecouture.com.
anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on instagram and follow Anna on Twitter.
FashionSurrey
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/community/surrey-woman-uses-her-love-of-fashion-design-to-build-self-confidence-in-youth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- What will be the international repercussions after Putin’s arrest warrant?
- Siege at Lahore residence of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, 20 PTI workers arrested
- Rotary President Ir.H.Joko Widodo inaugurates Banjarbakula SPAM
- Ranger and the Rearrangers will play Coyle
- Ruiz’s blast fuels the Aztecs’ comeback victory over UConn
- Ciara Responds to Critics for Wearing a Revealing Oscars Party Dress
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own