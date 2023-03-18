Surrey woman uses her love of fashion design to boost self-confidence in young people

Amber Snow discovered fashion design by mistake.

In 2019, her then nine-year-old daughter Kayzhia Snow wanted to experience working in a fashion show. So they went to the City of Angels. Los Angeles.

They didn’t like him.

But they decided to try again, and Kayzhia was invited to do some modeling at a small show in the Big Apple. New York City.

This time was different – ​​Kayzhia loved it.

As a hair department head in the film industry, Amber offered her backstage, hair and makeup skills. Watching the show, she thought, “I could do this, I could design my own line.”

And that’s exactly what she did. She designed her own line and was quickly accepted to show it off.

From there, it snowballed.

“People kept asking, and people kept buying things and off we went,” said Amber, who lives in Fraser Heights with her four children.

Since the first show in New York, she has done 25 shows and more than 1,000 models have worn her creations. She also recorded as a business, Kayzie Couture.

Kayzhia Snow and Mike Bazer at the HiTechMODA show in the Edison Ballroom and Rooftop during New York Fashion Week last season. (photo sent)

One thing the 39-year-old single mother has learned is that every show has a cost.

“They’re not cheap,” Amber said. “They are very expensive. And then, you know, you have to pay the models to come, then pay your makeup team, pay your hotel, your flight. It adds up very quickly. »

For her lines, Amber designs almost everything. Clothing and jewelry. Hairstyle and make-up. The only thing she doesn’t draw are shoes. Kayzhia, now 13, also injects her fashion sense into the designs, bringing a youthful and trendier outlook, which balances well with Amber’s conventional flair.

Inspiration for Amber’s designs comes from unique places.

“We’ll go to Value Village and I’ll see like a weird old necklace and I’m like, Oh, if I rip it, I could make a crown and do this and do that.”

And she only designs one, maybe two of each item.

“It’s more like a living art exhibit to me,” said Amber, who learned to sew from her mother growing up. “I’m not trying to get you to buy this dress because it doesn’t exist anymore.”

With her work, Amber gives young people a chance to gain experience in the industry and for models there are a few benefits. Those selected for a show receive an outfit and have their hair and makeup done, as well as a photo shoot.

But Amber didn’t want the experience to be limited to just those selected for the models. People who aren’t chosen can purchase what Amber calls an “experience package,” where an outfit and photo shoot can be purchased. This way, the youngster can still experience a fashion show.

For Amber, it’s about helping young people gain self-confidence.

“I don’t care what your age, your height, your gender, there’s a place on a track somewhere for you,” she said. “And if someone says no to you, the answer is not no, keep looking.”

To learn more about Amber, visit her website, kayziecouture.com.

anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on instagram and follow Anna on Twitter.

FashionSurrey