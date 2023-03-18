Jennifer Aniston’s Nude Spaghetti Strap Dress Is So Stylish





Jennifer Aniston stepped out for a photocall in Paris to promote her new hit Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2 on Thursday night and we can’t forget how amazing she looked! From his glowing skin to Jennifer’s flawless hair, fans are always eager to hear how the Friends actor manages to look so handsome all the time. And it was no different at a Murder Mystery 2 photocall, which she attended with her co-stars, including Adam Sandler. Jennifer’s nude dress seriously caught our attention with its thin spaghetti straps and thousands of sequins. But it was her cool blonde highlights that really caught our eye. Paying homage to her days as Rachel Green, Jen looks like she’s got some new blonde highlights, with two blonde streaks at the front of her head, framing her face with her famous layers. (Image credit: Getty) Fans also loved Jennifer’s glamorous look and took to social media to rave about the actor. One commented on her look, “love love love”, while another added, “Jennifer, the prettiest girl in the world”. A third fan commented Jen and Adam, “They’re both fantastic,” while another added, “Both are awesome.” Jen, who is in incredible shape thanks to her love of fitness and healthy eating, has shared her secret weapon to avoiding workout injuries at 54. She gave an interview to In the style (opens in a new tab)where she talked about the importance of listening and taking care of your body — and that starts with a good night’s sleep, she says. “Sleep is amazing. It’s beautiful,” says Jennifer. “But, boy, did I take that for granted when we were young. When you’re younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three to five hours of sleep and I’m feel good,’ and then all of a sudden it starts to not feel good and your performance isn’t as up to par as it should be.” (Image credit: Getty Images) She went on to reveal that a strict nighttime regimen has become part of her daily habits that keep her looking and feeling great. In this nightly routine for good sleep hygiene, she incorporates Epsom salt baths, sleep meditation, lavender essential oils, and most importantly, she makes sure to turn off all screens at least an hour before bedtime. to sleep. If she has a bad night’s sleep, she should pay attention to her exercise regime the next day. She explained: “I don’t push myself so hard [in a workout] as it will lead to injury when your body and brain are not fully rested. I just try to do my best and find everything possible to ensure a good night’s sleep.”

