Second-hand swimwear and men’s jeans: how SZA’s stylist dresses the star

Five years after the release of his successful debut album,CTRLSZA has released their acclaimed second effortS.O.S.at the end of last year and is currently on a sold-out tour. The prowess of the singer-songwriters undoubtedly lies in his writing. Who else can do the lyrics I just killed my ex. Rather be lonely than miserable seem both poignant and ready to go viral on TikTok? But the star also conveys artistic messages through her clothes.Timemagazine and a high-slit Oliver Theyskens Spring 2023 patchwork dress for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Of course, there are always the SZA signatures we know and love: oversized jerseys, baggy jeans, varsity jackets. But that’s the magic of the singers’ style right now. Whether it’s a couture dress or casual vintage jeans, everything she wears is as down-to-earth and authentic as her songs. Key to SZA’s latest style chapter is the performers’ longtime stylist Alejandra Hernandez. The two first connected in 2016, when they worked together on the visual for SZA’s debut single Drew Barrymore. Since then, the two women have forged a strong creative bond. Hernandez styled SZA for most ofS.O.S.including music videos, red carpet appearances and even handmade tour looks. Hernandez, who also runs athleisure brand Year of Ours, says comfort is one of the main goals when creating SZA looks. She wants to be comfortable, the stylist said. Literallycomfortable, but also comfortable with herself. For Hernandez, there’s a quiet power in an SZA-caliber star who performs in arenas in an enviable array of ’90s second-hand jerseys and menswear. Most of the girls in her space wear a dazzling jumpsuit or leotard, Hernandez says. It’s so cool that she just wears the things she feels comfortable in any setting, no matter what is expected of someone at her level. Below, Hernandez unpacks the comfort-focused fashion behind the SZAsS.O.S.time. SZA is named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Woman in Music Awards Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/thrifted-jerseys-and-mens-jeans-how-szas-stylist-dresses-the-star The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related