Jennifer Aniston Shows Her Arms in Bodycon Dress in Red Carpet Photos





Jennifer Aniston just attended a red carpet event to promote her new movie and showed up in an amazing bodycon dress.

In the photos from the photocall, it was hard to miss how super toned Jennifer’s arms look.

The 54-year-old actress trains almost every day for around an hour and a half and loves boxing. Heads up: Jennifer Aniston stars in a new movie alongside Adam Sandler called Murder Mystery 2 it looks so good. Naturally, Jen was at a photocall to promote the film and she pulled out her sculpted arms to perform. The 54-year-old star posed for photos in a gorgeous sparkly bodycon dress, but it was hard to focus on her fashion given how excited she is at the moment. For example, someone clearly didn’t skip arm day at the gym. Of course, Jen has always been strong but Wow are his sculpted biceps these days. Here she is on the red carpet, posing for some shots: Jennifer Aniston poses on a red carpet for the Murder Mystery 2 photo call. Marc Piasecki // Getty Images So what does Jennifer do to get so strong and build those muscles? A lot, in fact. His trainer, Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike, previously said women’s health that Jennifer trains almost every day for an hour and a half and is seriously dedicated. They have been doing sessions as early as 3am when she has an early morning photo shoot or a busy day. FYI, Jennifer just said women’s health that she usually goes to bed around 8:30 p.m. “Usually I do a wash routine, a warm hot bath with Epsom salts or magnesium salts,” she says. “Then I do my meditation. This slowly allows my mind to relax without any other stimulation and my body to relax.” Alright, but back to her fitness routine. To work her core muscles, Jennifer likes to do V-ups and use an ab wheel to build strength. “Well, use a sit-up to shock the body once in a while, but it’s not a big part of our basic diet,” Azubuike said. These days, she mostly does Pilates and P.volve workouts. She will also sometimes choose to use a VersaClimber, treadmill, or do mat work for about 45-60 minutes. Jennifer is also happy to have guests join her during her workouts. She recently shared a sweet Instagram story that showed her doing exercises at home while her dogs totally got in her way. Jen tried doing bike crunches and kettlebell squats while her puppies did whatever they wanted as long as they were right on top of her. But Jennifer doesn’t ~only~ do workouts with her trainer and exercises at home: she also loves yoga. In 2021, she posted a video of herself work through various movements. Oh! And she also loves boxing. I love it,” she said In the style. This is the longest workout I’ve ever done other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing exercises, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s incredible. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. On the food front, Azubuike said W.H. that he likes his clients (including Jennifer) to focus on nutrient-dense foods, like healthy carbs, protein, leafy greens and a rainbow of veggies. And, for breakfast, she loves have a smoothie which contains fruits, almond milk, collagen powder, green vegetables and caffeine. Those arms, even if you go, Jen! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

