Arizona State vs. TCU – Men’s College Basketball Game Recap – March 17, 2023

DENVER — Watching from the bench for most of last season, JaKobe Coles patiently waited his turn.

His reward came Friday night, a lane floater with 1.5 seconds left that propelled No. 6 seed TCU to a 72-70 victory over 11th seed Arizona State in the first round of the tournament. NCAA.

He didn’t have the role he wanted, said Mike Miles Jr., the teammate who convinced him to come to TCU and gave him the assist that led to the winning bucket. But this year, he gets the minutes he wanted. It intensifies. In the greatest match of his life, he pulled off the winning shot.

Coles took Miles’ pass from the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once, took two steps and dropped the game winner.

A desperate shot from Arizona State guard Frankie Collins at the buzzer missed it all and coach Bobby Hurley wondered if he should have used a timeout to set up a play.

It’s definitely something I’ll be thinking about, Hurley said.

As TCU (22-12) stepped forward to face Gonzaga on Sunday, Arizona State’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion. Nobody can say that the Sun Devils (23-13) did not make the show.

They took an 11-point lead early in the second half punctuated by a pair of scoring dunks. One was from Collins with a defender draped over him and another from Devan Cambridge, who finished a quick break with a power snap to the back.

That’s when TCU began to crumble.

A pair of free throws from Damion Baugh and another from Miles gave the Horned Frogs a three-point lead with 24 seconds left.

DJ Horne, who finished with 17 points, responded with a deep 3-pointer to tie it at 70 with 15 seconds left.

That just set the stage for Coles, who finished with 11 points.

It was a good shot, Coles said. I’m happy for my team, happy with the victory.

Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, had 26 points, including 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

He was noticeably limping shortly after a dunk at the end of the first half. Miles was greeted by the coach as he left the pitch for half-time but returned after the break. The Horned Frogs needed him too, as they played big game after big game. He fired a decisive charge late in the game.

Miles missed a series of games in early February with a hyperextended right knee.

As far as the last-second shot, TCU coach Jamie Dixon credited the win to his team committing just five turnovers, which was a season low. Those turnovers only led to four ASU points.

Perhaps still a little tired from their trip from Dayton, Ohio, the Sun Devils took a while to acclimatize. The 11-seeded was down 11 before he even sweated a lot. But they quickly found their groove, as they did two days ago when they scored 98 points in a top-four win over Nevada.

Just heartbroken for my guys, Hurley said. They’ve been playing winning basketball all year, playing selflessly, fighting and fighting and it took a last second blow to put us out.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are definitely back on track after going 14-17 last season and 11-14 in 2020-21. Asked about the status of the program, Hurley replied: Have you watched the game? This is the state of the program.

TCU: The Horned Frogs improved to 7-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

FOLLOWING

TCU and Gonzaga haven’t met on the basketball court since a 90-87 Horned Frogs win on Dec. 30, 1998. But there’s a lot of respect from Bulldogs coach Mark Few. I watched TCU a lot this year. I think they are as good as a team as there are in this tournament, especially when they are at their highest level, said Few, whose team is the third seed in the region. West.

——

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and support: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top -25-college-basketball-survey and https://twitter.com/AP–Top25