



Feature fashion Seoul Fashion Week’s Best Street Style During Seoul Fashion Week, some of the most striking looks were found outside of the star-studded runways as attendees arrived in style.

Seoul Fashion Week is a star-studded affair, with K-pop actors and artists among the high-profile guests seen in the front rows this season. Some of the most interesting looks, however, could be found on the outside, as attendees arrived in style for the fashion shows throughout the five-day Fall/Winter 2023 schedule. Others were worn by fashion fans who showed up simply looking for an opportunity to show off their personal style. Amid chilly temperatures in the South Korean capital, many structured jackets and playful knitwear were on display. And there was no shortage of eye-catching outfits. “People have great fashion sense these days,” Lee Hyeon-seo, 20, said as he walked to a fashion show on Friday. “The Koreans have made progress in this area, which I think is great.” Wearing a cropped women’s jacket, Lee said he was a fan of Korean designers ul:kin and Lee Seong-dong. “They create genderless and streetwear styles, which is why I love them so much.” Elsewhere, Juno Jung, 33, arrived wearing an oversized Balenciaga shirt and Acne Studio trousers. “I used to think that Korean fashion was too much about K-pop groups and everyone dressed the same,” Jung said. “However, after enjoying Seoul Fashion Week, I saw different fashions (on display)…I can say that K fashion will develop more in the future.” Scroll down to check out some of the best looks from Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza: A guest wears a Gucci scarf, vintage suede cowboy jacket and khaki cargo pants. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images A guest accessorizes with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom Matching Burberry trench coat and pants. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images “People have great fashion sense these days,” Lee Hyeon-seo, 20, said as he walked to a fashion show on Friday. “The Koreans have made progress in this area, which I think is great.” Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN A participant wearing a Nohant shirt, Martin Plan jeans and a light blue Find Kapoor bag. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images An original outfit with black fringes. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images Suh Young-kwan and Seol Geum-nan, both 30, arrived wearing a combination of Korean and Western brands. “We wear outfits like this every day, but we try harder today because we’re watching a show.” Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN “I think fashion is a very important means of expression,” said 70-year-old Lee Sang-hong. “People can’t change their natural appearance, but we can change our view through different styles.” Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN Jerry, a 23-year-old model, wore a skirt and a cropped leather jacket. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN Juno Jung, 33, arrived wearing an oversized Balenciaga shirt and Acne Studio pants. “I used to think that Korean fashion was too much about K-pop groups and everyone dressed the same,” Jung said. “However, after enjoying Seoul Fashion Week, I saw different fashions (on display)…I can say that K fashion will develop more in the future.” Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN Street style on the first day of Seoul Fashion Week. Credit: Boubkeur Tiffany/ABACA/Shutterstock Pops of color seen at Seoul Fashion Week on Thursday. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom Milliner Yooney Choi pictured wearing one of her own hats. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images There were lots of large coats on display amidst the cold weather. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom Kim Dong-ha arrived in head-to-toe Diesel in addition to a pair of Air Force 1s from a Nike collab with Supreme. “I can’t say if (my look) is K fashion itself, but I always try to follow the K fashion path,” he said on his way to the Caruso show. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN Kim Ji-youn, 30, wore a white dress lent by a friend and 3D-printed jewelry by Japanese brand Septem. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN Esther, 25, arrived in an all-denim look. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/seoul-fashion-week-aw23-street-style/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related