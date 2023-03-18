Katherine Jenkins looks sensational in a pink ruffled mesh dress in a behind-the-scenes photo shoot

Katherine Jenkins looked stunning when she shared behind-the-scenes photos from a photo shoot on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the mezzo soprano singer wore a sexy thigh-length pink fishnet dress, featuring a strapless design and a long train.

Katherine, 42, smiled at the camera as she held up a red heart-shaped balloon.

The opera star flaunted her endless tanned legs in the ruffled dress, as she posed on the end of a gray suede sofa against a white backdrop.

The pink color of the dress clashed with the bright red of the heart-shaped balloon she held in her left hand.

Stunning: Katherine Jenkins wowed social media users in a thigh-length pink ruffled dress during a backstage photoshoot on Instagram on Friday

The ball was the singer’s only accessory as she had no jewelry or shoes for the photo.

She left her famous golden locks, styled in soft waves and donned her signature heavy eyeliner and mascara, along with dark pink lipstick.

On Walter Taieb’s I Luv U Baby, she captioned the video: “Behind the scenes at my new photoshoot.” I am [loving] he’.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to show their adoration for the post.

Veteran fashion editor Dani Stahl wrote, “Sexy.”

Former Little Mix manager and now Perrie Edwards wrote: “You get better with age.”

Designer Melissa Odabash kept her caption simple, opting for three red heart emojis.

The post comes after Katherine stunned fans with her performance ahead of the England vs Wales Six Nations game in Cardiff last month.

Sexy: The opera star flaunted her long legs and tanned skin in the short dress, complete with a long train

‘Love it’: Katherine said she was having a great time in a new photo shoot

Fan favourite: The singer’s friends and admirers were quick to show their love for the job

Home: Katherine represented her homeland in a Welsh rugby shirt as she performed ahead of the England v Wales game in Cardiff last month

Proud: She wore her blonde locks in loose waves as she enjoyed singing her heart out for the large crowd

Katherine wore a Welsh rugby shirt for the event, which saw Wales lose 10-20 to their rivals at the Principality Stadium.

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves as she loved to sing her heart out for the large crowd.

Ahead of her star turn at the stadium, she took to Instagram to post a picture of the rugby shirt with her name on the back, writing: ‘It’s been a while.

She added: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I first sang at the stadium for the Welsh team.”

“It was a huge moment for me at the time and it played a crucial role in the start of my career.”

His performance was part of the pre-match entertainment and came after the backing vocals of Cr Meibion ​​Pendyrus in Tylorstown sang.

The group was joined bythe Regimental Band Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh.