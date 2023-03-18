Artificial intelligence is disrupting the fashion industry

Photo illustration of Chris Nicholls using Midjourney

Canadian fashion photographer Chris Nicholls recently conducted an experiment on Instagram where he posted 10 images of a young woman wearing a series of baroque costumes and sporting very strange headgear.

In one shot, the Scarlett Johansson lookalike dummy had a red crustacean sitting on her head. In another, lobster claws protruded from a white skullcap adorned with Chantilly lace, delicate white flowers and feathers. The images were highly stylized, surreal and empowering.

But they weren’t created with a camera, a model, a stylist, or a hair and makeup artist. Rather, they were machine-made: Nicholls was experimenting with a new artificial intelligence platform called Midjourney, which uses text descriptions to build AI-generated images that almost look like real photographs.

Similar to ChatGPT, which is able to generate elaborate written responses based on a few words, Nicholls used prompts such as dramatic lighting, a baroque dress, white flowers, a lobster shell, and a beautiful woman. In 15 minutes, he had 30 visuals that the AI ​​software produced by digging through its vast database.

After playing around with Midjourney, which Nicholls also used to create the visual of the woman on the cover of the Globe and Mail’s Pursuits section (see below right), he concluded that the possibilities of technology are both startling and threatening. On the one hand, he’s impressed with what this new era of generative AI can produce in the blink of an eye. On the other, he is outraged that he creates art by resting on the shoulders of anonymous artists and photographers whose work he downloads for free.

Chris Nicholls created this AI-generated photo using prompts like “beautiful Somali model” and “chiaroscuro lighting.”Photo illustration of Chris Nicholls using Midjourney

I’m conflicted, says Nicholls, who over the past four decades has photographed some of the world’s most famous people, including Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift. The software is still quite clunky and, at times, behaves like a toddler, jumping all over the map like a kid in a candy store.

In one of his image experiments, the model was missing an ear. However, he thinks it will solve these problems, most likely at lightning speed. And when that happens, he and many others in the fashion industry fear that creative jobs will be drastically changed, or worse, displaced.

Over the past five to 10 years, fashion companies have struggled to keep up with the massive demand for content being asked of them on social media and other platforms, says Nicholls. As technology gets faster and smarter, brands will see generative AI as a tool with the potential to create vast amounts of content at a fraction of the cost.

And while some in the industry have expressed concern about potential job losses from AI, Nicholls thinks that sentiment is naïve.

This train has already left the station. If you’re 22 and want to be in the fashion industry, my advice is to get into it as soon as possible because that’s what fashion companies will want.

Opinion: Love it or hate it, AI is changing the way companies create content

A New York-based model and futurist agrees.

Until now, we incorrectly assumed that creative roles and tasks were human-only. It made sense for most of human history, but it no longer does, says Sinead Bovell, a Canadian who researches emerging technologies and educates people about their capabilities through her startup, WAYE. .

The AI ​​will eventually take my job as a model. Already, digital models and influencers are successfully penetrating the fashion industry from all angles, including e-commerce, which supports an entire microeconomy of photographers, stylists, hairstylists and makeup artists.

While it’s still early days for art and image generators such as Midjourney and competitors DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, Bovell sees a day in the near future where digital photoshoots will be mainstream, producing covers for top fashion magazines as well as brilliant brand advertising on all social media platforms.

These AI photo illustrations included White Sands New Mexico and a fashion photograph depicting fashion designs by Paco Rabanne, ‘who was known for incorporating metals and futuristic elements into his work.Photo illustration of Chris Nicholls using Midjourney

The fashion industry is already going beyond the physical reality. During Paris Mens Fashion Week in January, French sunglasses brand Vuarnet relied on generative AI to create a look book. Retailers such as Replicant and DressX sell digital-only apparel. There are digital-only modeling agencies such as Digitals. The Generated Photos website allows users to create their own models with human faces. Fashion shows have been held in the Metaverse. Even Marilyn Monroe has been revived as a virtual model to showcase the latest digital fashion from Balenciaga and Miu Miu.

As AI continues to evolve, more and more applications will emerge, predicts Kosta Koukoravas, founder and CEO of Intelistyle based in London, England. Her company uses AI-powered styling to personalize the customer experience for fashion retailers by styling their customers with the right clothes and outfits, online and in-store.

The AI ​​learns from all the examples that exist. It can generate something new that has never been seen before based on what happened in the past, he says.

Opinion: On ethical AI, the world is calling and it’s time for Canada to answer

Brands such as Zara, H&M, Dior, Macys and Nike all use AI in their business models, says Koukoravas, who adds that advances in technology will soon allow brands to create realistic images of virtual clothing and accessories. according to customer demands and fashion trends. Brands will then share these high-quality visuals with consumers via social media or e-commerce platforms for feedback before sending garment designs to manufacturers, potentially reducing the 13 million tonnes of textile waste that ends up in landfills each year.

For example, last October Cala, an all-in-one apparel design and production platform, unveiled a new DALL-E-powered tool that can generate new apparel designs from text descriptions.

What does all of this mean for the future of fashion? Koukoravas sums it up in two words: great opportunities.

Creative teams will be able to use AI to come up with new designs, even involving end users and consumers in the process. You can imagine anything you want and have the AI ​​build it with you. Also, it will help fashion and e-commerce become more personalized. Suddenly you might be looking at an image of yourself in that dress.

It’s a great opportunity to make fashion more inclusive, more relevant to you. Not only can you see models wearing these clothes, but you can also see someone who looks like you wearing these clothes.

Photo illustrations by Chris Nicholls using Midjourney





By 2030, Price Waterhouse Cooper predicts that AI will add nearly US$16 trillion in value to the global economy each year. For fashion brands, leveraging AI’s ability to exponentially scale growth will soon be a vital operational task, says Henry Navarro, associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan Universitys School of Fashion. Even if AI-generated fashion images and virtual photoshoots don’t go mainstream in 2023, Navarro believes more fashion companies will experiment with it, ultimately paving the way for adoption down the road.

No industry has the luxury of staying the same, or even moving slowly these days, he says. I sympathize with those people who work in fashion and who are afraid of losing their jobs because of AI. But these fears have already been voiced. These are the same fears that painters had when photography first appeared. What film photographers had when digital arrived, and professional photographers had when everyone started carrying an iPhone.

In any case, their profession did not disappear, however, they had to adapt to a new world with new possibilities.

The consensus among fashion watchers is that major industry upheaval is likely five to 10 years away. However, the text on next-generation AI has already opened up a Pandora’s box of ethical, economic and legal questions. Lawsuits have already begun, with photo provider Getty Images the latest to sue Stability AI Inc. for misusing more than 12 million of its photos to form its Stable Diffusion image generation system.

Chris Nicholls used one of his own images from a photoshoot in Miami to create this AI photo illustration, adding image prompts such as: harsh sunlight, Kodachrome, and lens flare.Photo illustration of Chris Nicholls using Midjourney

For now, Nicholls is confident his job is safe, mostly because generative AI still has a lot to learn.

At this point, it’s like fishing for beautiful pictures in a murky pond, he says. You place the bait and keep pulling pictures until it comes across something that is beautiful but may not have hair or a nose, or it may have four ears.

I spent two days sitting in front of a computer making the photos I created for this journal. The process was fascinating, but I wouldn’t describe it as fun.

Nicholls also acknowledges that AI can have detrimental effects on his industry, but he wants to believe that ultimately a human will always want to hire another human for the experience of working with that person.

I became a photographer to travel and have life experiences with other people. I hope to have many more.