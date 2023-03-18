Watch Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain wear a dress on stage in 1993





It is Backtrack, where we reminisce about some of the most iconic and obscure moments in alternative rock history. This week, we focus on Nirvana’s 1993 performance of “Dive” and how they embraced gender expression. In their explosive time together, Nirvana deconstructs and challenges the idea of ​​gender, especially leader Kurt Cobain. The singer frequently wore dresses on stage (and in their music videos), and even band members kissed on national television. Their 1993 performance at Hollywood Rock in Brazil was no exception, with the trio tearing up their first B-side “Dive” while Cobain wore a black dress and tiara on stage. At a time when the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy – a discriminatory law that allowed gay Americans to serve in the military if they remained locked up – was only a year away from being enacted , the group’s desire to blur gender boundaries seemed more prescient than ever. By tearing up the song while dressing feminine in this clip, which landed in the band’s 1994 concert documentary Live! This evening! Sale!!Cobain once again pushed back against the increasingly masculine energy that permeated heavier music in the 90s. Learn more: Nirvana’s 1992 cover captures a band entering the mainstream Nirvana’s embrace of gender expression was groundbreaking, but 20 years after that incendiary show, it’s being restricted by the government. Earlier this month, Tennessee has passed an anti-drag bill which prohibits depictions of “topless, go-go, or exotic male or female dancers, strippers, or impersonators” on public property. To comply with the bill, spaces that allow these types of performances must be designated as “adult cabaret” venues. The new law also makes it illegal in places where minors might watch. Yet festivals like Bonnaroo denounced the bill, indicating that they “have and always will be a place of inclusivity”, and artists like boygeny And Kid Cudi carry the torch of Nirvana. Watch Nirvana perform “Dive” below.

