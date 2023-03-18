Athleisure boom hits young Chinese men

From the meteoric rise of Lululemons to the endless wave of Chinese athleisure brands like Particle Fever and Maia Active, women’s activewear has grown in popularity over the past few years. It’s a generational response to the global fitness trend, with experienced and novice gym goers alike hitting the exercise floor to partake in various workout routines.

Today, the athleisure boom is also affecting young Chinese men.

In October 2022, Southern California-based activewear label Vuori launched on Tmall, just a month before the platforms’ annual Double 11 shopping festival. On Chinese social media, the brand has positioned itself as the male version of Lululemon, projecting a California-inspired active lifestyle with its #ADayInVuori hashtag and collaborations with Chinese male workout influencers.

Charlie Chang, a 22-year-old yogi blogger who goes by @YogaCharlie on social platforms, said Daily Jing that the men’s sportswear market has long been neglected and the demand is strong. I used to ask friends to buy me men’s workout clothes when they traveled to the US or Europe, although now I see more brands that offer cool workout clothes for men on Taobao and other e-commerce sites. [sites]. But still, my yogi friends have a lot more choices in terms of yoga clothes and sportswear than I do, Chang says.

On lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, men’s sportswear emerged as one of the fastest growing searches last year. Based on 2022 data, fitness, home improvement and travel are the favorite content genres for male users. The data also showed that male users are 160% more likely to post fitness content than female users. Fueled by a renewed interest in health and outdoor activities after a long and frustrating period of confinement, hashtags like #MensFrisbeeOutfit and #MenWorkoutOOTD are gaining tens of thousands of views every day.

For international and national brands, this young generation of men going to the gym represents a new opportunity.

China’s men’s fitness market still has huge untapped potential, says Cheng Weixiong, general manager of sports marketing agency Shanghai Liangqi Brand Management Co. It shows that you belong to the prosperous and disciplined middle class. This sparked a wave of technical, muscular menswear that is now popular, he explained.

Thus, Chinese athleisure brands have sprung up to meet the growing demand. Monster Guardians, a Wuxi-based label founded in 2015, specializes in athleisure staples for Chinese millennial men. Comfort is key to the brand’s catalog, in which elements of activewear, loungewear and streetwear merge to create a laid-back aesthetic that can be worn from treadmills to the streets. With more than 600,000 subscribers in its Tmall store, the brand reportedly made more than $15 million in sales in 2020.

Another prominent player is OMG, a functional sportswear brand that just received a $20 million venture capital injection last year. Positioned to be the next Shein of men’s activewear, the brand has expanded its sales network to more than 20 countries since 2020, when the brand was founded. With an expansive collection ranging from urban hoodies, fitness sets and outdoor performance wear, OMG aims to strike the sweet spot between sport and fashion.

This new generation of activewear-wearing men also presents an exciting market for business-savvy influencers. Famous bodybuilder Lu Chenhui founded men’s sportswear brand BODYDREAM; US-based Chinese fitness influencer Shuai Li (AKA @Shuaisoseriou) has launched his own brand DRIOCO offering a full wardrobe of workout-friendly streetwear.

In addition to the expected versatility of menswear, sportswear helps break down the gender boundary of some sports. Today, some emerging brands are expanding men’s activewear into female-dominated sports, such as men’s yoga wear. In the West, yoga may be a gender-neutral sport, but in China it’s still widely seen as a female activity, says Cheng Weixiong, general manager of Liangqi Brand Management Co.

According to a Small consumer reportthe number of male users searching for yoga items doubled year-over-year in 2021, with 60% of new searches coming from post-1990 millennials.

Simply put, China’s men’s sportswear market is still largely untapped. Brands that can help men move more easily and look cool while doing it will definitely gain an edge.