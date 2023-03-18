why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own

The fashion industry is called upon to reduce its heavy carbon footprint, but the only way to make the sector truly sustainable is for producers to reduce production and consumers to buy less. That’s what the Fashion Revolution movement is asking for as it prepares to mark 10 years of campaigning for more responsible clothing.

The fashion industry contributes just over 2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, equivalent to 4% of all global emissions, according to aclimate fashionanalysis.

The industry was once again in the spotlight during the last Fashion Week, in fact a month of shows in New York, Milan, London and Paris. carry that beautiful world and their luggage from town to town comes with a hefty carbon price: 241,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, astudy by Carbon Trustfind.

It’s a waste of time and energy, says Catherine Dauriac, president of Fashion revolution in France. I think Fashion Week is an outdated way to show clothes.

Pioneer Denmark

The most modest Copenhagen Fashion Week is a pioneer in sustainability, having successfully reduced its climate impact, resource consumption and waste creation.

In 2020, its Danish organizers have defined 18 sustainability requirements, based on An objective, which designers must meet to be allowed to participate. This includes at least 50% of their collection being either “Certified, Made of Preferred Materials or Next Generation Sustainable Materials, Recycled, Upcycled, or Made from Dead Animals”.

Dauriac says it’s a great model, but it’s easier for smaller brands to go green than the big fashion houses on Paris catwalks.

For the moment, she has not seen many own French luxury brands.

There are so many polyester and man-made materials in their collections. It’s oil and we have to decarbonize!”

Spotlight on France, episode 90 RFI

Listen to a conversation with Catherine Dauriac in the Spotlight on France podcast

Ultra-fast mode

Fashion shows are the most visible industry, but the widest environmental impact is elsewhere in the fast and ultra-fast online fashion sector which encourages consumers to chase trends by buying lots of new clothes. at low price.

Shein, Primark, Boohoo are cheap, says Dauriac, but their social and environmental cost is considerable.

Along with the fossil fuel-based polyester that many garments are made of, she highlights the 8,000 chemicals used in the dyeing process that harm human health, and the predominantly female workforce that works in garment factories.with little or no social protection.

But at the other end of the supply chain, the low price consumers see makes us feel less guilty about throwing clothes away, or at best donating them to charity for recycling.

If recycling has its merits, it is not the solution.

In France, only about 1% [of donated garments] are resold in flea markets, says Dauriac, while the majority are sent to developing countries, often on the African continent.

As most of these garments are polyester-based, they are not suitable for the local climate and end up in landfill, thrown in the desert or on the beach.

It’s a huge problem because a polyester dress takes 200 years to degrade,” says Dauriac.

Overproduction

The volume of garments produced is mind-boggling 150 billion articles each year, according to research conducted by Dauriac for his book”Fashion, fake or not“.

“Half of the 8 billion people in the world don’t buy clothes,” she said, adding that most of the other half buy second-hand.

The market for these 150 billion items therefore hardly represents more than a billion consumers.

While fashion retailers have made efforts to satisfy the demand for cleaner clothes, Dauriac insists that this amounts to greenwashing:They make tiny collections with better materials, better procedures, but the rest of the collection is bad.”

Meanwhile, the second-hand market is flooded with shoddy high-speed fashion clothes.

Buy less, but better

The greener path, she says, will be paved with fewer clothes.Not least because we only wear 30% of our wardrobe, according to Dauriac.

We need to buy less, but better, she says, quoting the late British designer and sustainability advocate Vivienne Westwood.

Make it last, urges Dauriac. We must learn to repair clothes, repair is better than anything else.

As Orsola de Castro, co-founder of Fashion Revolution, puts it: “The most durable garment is the one that is already in your wardrobe.”

Rather than buying new, Dauriac recommends “shop your wardrobe“digging up unworn items and finding different ways to style them and swapping clothes with colleagues and friends when you feel like changing up or the clothes don’t fit anymore.

Role of regulators

Fashion revolution in France organizes mending workshops and travels to business and fashion schools to raise awareness of ways to lessen the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry.

Dauriac notes progress at the consumer level, but compares the battle with big manufacturers to David against Goliath.

But governments can provide reinforcements, as France has demonstrated.

In 2017, it introduced a pioneer duty of carelaw, which makes French companies responsible for subcontracted workers anywhere in the supply chain.

Discussions are underway at the EU level, Dauriac says, to apply the provision across the bloc.

France is also set to make climate impact labels mandatory on all new clothing, although later than originally planned.

The global Fashion Revolution movement was founded ten years ago following the tragedy at the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh.

As part of her campaign for a cleaner, safer and fairer fashion industry, she launched theGood clothes, fair pay campaign to push for legislation requiring companies to verify that those working in their global supply chains are paid a living wage.

To start the process, they need one million EU citizens to sign their petitionby July 2023.

Fashion Revolution Week 2023kicks off April 22, to mark Rana Plaza’s 10th anniversary.