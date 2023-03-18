DAYTONA BEACH, Florida. The Charlotte men’s basketball team will begin its quest for a postseason championship when it takes on West Carolina in the first round of the Discount Tires College Basketball Invitational on Saturday night in Daytona Beach. The Ocean Center Opening Board is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on FloHoops.

Niner Nation can follow Charlotte’s CBI tilt via the FloHoops live stream to hear Tom James and Jennifer George on the call, HEREon ESPN 730 The Game and The Varsity App to listen to Matt Swierad and Charlotte alum, Trevor Wilt, describe the action, HEREor via Statbroadcast live statistics, HERE.

LAY-UP LINES

–Saturday’s contest between the 49ers and Catamounts will be the programs’ fourth all-time meeting on the collegiate hardwood and the first-ever meeting in a postseason tournament.

– This Saturday will also mark Charlotte’s first-ever College Basketball Invitational appearance and will be CLT’s 19th all-time appearance in a postseason tournament (11 NCAA, 7 NIT Births).

– A win would be Charlotte’s first in a postseason tournament since beating Georgia Southern in the 2006 NIT first round inside Halton Arena. That day, the Niners were led by a 20-point effort and 16 rebounds from Curtis Withers, as well as 20 points from De’Angelo Alexander.

– A win on Saturday would also mark Charlotte’s third win on neutral ground this season and eighth away win overall. CLT qualified for the finals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November.

– CLT saw a trio of players earn All-Conference accolades, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. Junior Brice Williams was named to the All-League Second Team, while sophomores Lu’Cye Patterson And Ali Khalifa earned an honorable mention.

– Should the Niners advance to this week’s CBI Semi-Finals, it would secure Charlotte’s 16th all-time 20-win season and first 20-win campaign since 2012-13, which was also the last time that CLT was earning a spot at a post-season tournament. This team fell to Providence, 75-66 in the first round of the NIT.

CATAMOUETS SCOUTING

– West Carolina ended its regular season campaign as the No. 4 seed at the SoConn Tournament in Asheville last week and ended the regular season with 18 wins, its most since 2019-20 when the Catamounts won 19 games, before the impact of COVID-19 canceled all post-season games.

– On the stat sheet, the WCU is led by a trio of SoConn’s most effective scorers in Tre Jackson (16.0 ppg), Tyzhaun Claude (15.4 ppg) and Vonterius Woolbright (14.8 points per game) who all average more than 14 points per game and shoot better than 40% from the field. Jackson is also one of the best foul takers in the nation, knocking down his free attempts at an 89% clip (72 of 81).

– Off the bench, West Carolina is led by second-year head coach Justin Gray. In the second year at Culowhee, Gray led the Catamounts to an improvement of seven wins from their 11 wins of 2021-22, while pushing the WCU to its third SoConn Tournament win in the last eight years when they beat ETSU on March 4.

SERIES HISTORY

– Saturday will be the fourth all-time meeting between the programs in a series that dates back to 1985, with CLT picking up wins in the previous three meetings.

– The last time the teams met was last season when the Catamounts rode through the mountains just before Christmas, with the Niners heading home for the break with a 98-82 victory. That day, CLT was led by a trio of efforts over 20 points from Robert Braswell IV , Austin Butler And Jahmir young .

CLT FALLS INTO C-USA MID OPENING

–Despite leading with less than two minutes left, a pair of dagger threes from Camryn Weston sent the Charlotte men’s basketball team home in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament last Thursday night.

– The Niners were led by a quartet of double-digit scorers, highlighted by 14-point efforts from the sophomore tandem of Ali Khalifa And Lu’Cye Patterson who combined to shoot 12 of 18 from the field on the night.

– Joining the double-digit duo was junior Brice Williams and graduate student Gipson watch who ended the evening with 13 and 12 points respectively. As a team, CLT shot 56% from the field, but an eight-minute first-half drought is what seemingly upset the Niners as the clock hit triple zero.

ALL-LEAGUE NINERS

– Last Tuesday morning saw the announcement of a trio of Niners in the All-C-USA teams. – Youth Brice Williams earned second-team All-C-USA honors after leading the team and placing eighth in the United States Conference in scoring with 13.5 points per game, while starting only eight times this season.

– In the league, Williams finished the year ranked fifth in the conference, averaging 16.2 points, while eclipsing 20 points seven times and 30 points three times while appearing in all 20 competitions.

– Second year Ali Khalifa earned honorable mention status after finishing the year with 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while starting in his 29 appearances.

– classmate, Lu’Cye Patterson scored 9.6 points and led the 49ers in assists with 2.9 assists per outing and finished the year with a best assist-to-rotation ratio of 2.0. Patterson finished the year with just 0.1 assists per game short of the number required to be considered for league standings.

– The trio became the 71st, 72nd and 73rd All-League selections in the program after the Niners saw no one named to the league’s preseason All-Conference team in late October.

POST-SEASON CHARLOTTE

–Saturday’s contest will mark Charlotte’s 19th appearance in a postseason tournament and her first in the CBI.

– Charlotte holds an all-time 11-19 overall record in postseason competition, with its last playoff win coming in the 2006 NIT first round against Georgia Southern from inside Halton Arena.

– Of those 11 tournament wins, Charlotte has gone past the first round of a post-season tournament seven times, including a trip to the 1976 NIT Championship game and the 1977 Final Four, with both legs led by former head coach, Lee Rose.

– The last time Charlotte won a tournament of any kind was at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2013 when CLT won three games in four days, including eliminating No. 13 Michigan in the final .

NEXT MAN

– Throughout the 2022-23 regular season, the Charlotte 49ers were never quite complete.

– Entering the new season, senior Chez Musa Jallow availability was in the air. The Bloomington, Indiana native missed the entire non-conference game, before officially shutting down for the year following CLT’s trip to Birmingham to open league action. Jallow underwent knee surgery after tearing his ACL last season and ankle surgery following an injury sustained while at Ohio State.

– classmate Robert Braswell IV was a key player in the Niners’ first 12 games of the season, before injuring his thumb and needing season-ending surgery after the Niners opened the conference at UAB.

– The second year Igor Milicic Jr. Isaiah Folkes And Ali Khalifa all missed at least one game during the championship game due to injury or illness and most recently in CLT’s home win over North Texas, senior Josh Aldrich sprained his knee in a way that would end his final college season with three regular season games remaining.

THE COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATION

– The College Basketball Invitational or CBI as it is more widely known has been a post-season tournament since the fall of 2007, before crowning Tulsa as its first champion in 2008.

– Prior to COVID, the tournament was a 16-team single-elimination tournament played at campus venues, with the finals being a top two out of three series at the home of one of the teams in the finals.

– Since COVID, the tournament has been played entirely at the Ocean Center in Daytona as a 16-team event.

– Past event champions include VCU in 2010, a year before their famous 2011 Final Four run in Houston, Loyola Chicago in 2015, just three years before making it to the Final Four in 2018, and 2018 champions North Texas who won an NCAA tournament contest for the first time three years later in 2021.

NINE NUGGETS

– A victory on Saturday would end Charlotte’s three-game losing streak and prevent the 49ers from finishing their season and falling for a fourth straight time.

– Two weeks ago, during the CLT road contest at UTSA, the Niners saw the two sophomores Ali Khalifa and junior Brice Williams end the night with more than 20 points, marking the first time Charlotte has finished a game with multiple 20-point scorers since Robert Braswell IV , Austin Butler And Jahmir young did so on December 22, 2021 against West Carolina, which was the last time the programs met.

– Founded in 1889 as Cullowhee Academy, Western Carolina is the fifth oldest institution of the 16 four-year universities in the North Carolina system. The university at its founding was founded to educate the mountain people of western North Carolina.

– A fun West Carolina fact is that former West Carolina men’s basketball player Ronnie Carr scored the first-ever intercollegiate 3-point field goal on Nov. 29, 1980 in a WCU game against Middle Tennessee. Western won that night, 77-70, and the ball Carr used to reverse the shot is currently on display at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

– For those reading, here’s a benchmark ahead of Saturday’s contest with West Carolina. The last time the Niners won a postseason tournament game was in March 2006 against Georgia Southern. Current men’s basketball SID, Dom Palumbo was nine years old and just finishing his third year. According to Niners radio play-by-play announcer Matt Swierad states that he still had hair at this point in his career.

– For those asking, a Catamount is a cougar native to the Americas whose habitat extends from the Canadian Yukon to the southern Andes and is the most common land mammal in the West.

FOLLOWING

Should Charlotte eliminate West Carolina, the Niners would return to action in Monday’s quarterfinal to face the winner of Sunday’s first round between Milwaukee and Stetson. The Ocean Center announcement for this potential competition is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on FloHoops.