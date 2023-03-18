Teen Girl Gets $700 Dress For Free After Driving 6 Hours For It | Tendency





When you buy dresses or gowns for an occasion, they can sometimes be expensive. We look for outfits in different stores, which would not only suit our body type, but also our budget. And even if we find the perfect dress, the price of the dress may not fit in our pocket. Something similar happened to a teenage girl who drove six hours to find her perfect prom dress. But, when the teenager realized that the dress was beyond her budget, the store owner decided to give it to her for free! Yes, you read that right. A teenage girl drove six hours to buy a prom dress. (Instagram/@juicybodygoddess2.0) According to People magazine, 18-year-old Elyse Monroe visited Juicy Body Goddess, a plus-size boutique in North Carolina with her mother and grandmother. Shop owner Summer Lucille told People she could sense the teenager was “shy and nervous”. Monroe had a strict $400 budget that she had to stick to. However, after trying a few options, she only liked one dress. But the dress turned out to be $300 more than she was willing to pay. It was then that Lucille intervened to surprise the family. Lucille told People that she usually broadcasts all of her consultations. So, while filming Monroe, one of her followers decided to add another $200 to her budget. It was then that Lucille decided she would give the dress away for free. “At that moment, I knew it was the universe telling me to give her the dress. That follower was just an angel, just reminding me that you just had to give” , Lucille told People. She even recorded the incident and shared it on her Instagram page. The video shows Monroe trying on different dresses but only liking the one that was out of her budget. So when she was about to buy the dress, Lucille surprised her by giving it away for free and recorded the family’s reaction. Take a look at the video below: This clip was shared almost a week ago. Since its publication, it has been liked more than 62,000 times and received several comments. Take a look at some reactions below: One person posted, “She was fabulous! Hope she had fun at her prom!” Another person added, “I’m ugly crying on the train! You are a blessing and the beautiful girl looked so confident in that dress. I love her so much.” A third person wrote, “You are such a kind and beautiful woman with so much heart! This brought me to tears of joy. You could see how incredibly grateful this young lady was. Thank you for sharing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/teen-drives-6-hours-to-find-ideal-prom-dress-store-owner-gives-700-worth-outfit-for-free-101679132951255.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related