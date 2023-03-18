Both men’s and women’s bowling teams qualify for national championships; Two Lions make the singles championship field

The men’s and women’s bowling teams qualified for the Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) and mike anderson And Karsyn Braasch individually qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) March 10-12 at the Dallas, Texas chapter, one of four held simultaneously across the country. The other three locations included Addison, Illinois; Smyrna, Tennessee; and Dayton, Ohio.

The Lions entered the competition as 27e national team in the season power rankings and seeded seventh in Dallas out of 20 teams there, but took the lead in the first set, shooting 13 of their first 16 Baker games above 200 on Saturday morning, including highs of 267, 259 and 255. By the end of the first block of 16 games, Lindenwood had totaled 3,501 (218.81 average) to lead second place Wichita State by 77 pins. More importantly, the Lions had also already opened up a 305-pin margin on the top four “cut line” for advancement.

Lindenwood continued his strong performance in the Saturday afternoon block with 11 more games in the 200, including highs of 256, 247 and 245. At the end of the day and halfway through the competition, the Lions held still a 31-pin lead over the No. 1-ranked Shockers with an overall total of 6,930 (216.56 average). They had also built a 427-pin margin over third-place Ottawa (Kan.) and a 547-pin lead over the cut line, essentially making it a two-team race for the division title on Sunday.

Lindenwood played well in the third block of the weekend, shooting 12 more games over the 200 mark, including consecutive bests of 244 and 236, but Wichita State was 90-pin best on Sunday morning and took a 59-pin lead over the Lions with a block total of 3,372 and an overall total of 10,271. With progression clearly in sight for both teams, the focus turned to winning the event.

Lindenwood was ready for the afternoon block and started with one of its highest baker sets of the weekend with games of 266, 203, 203 and 279 for 951. Wichita State followed the pace and maintained a two-pin advantage. The two teams swapped places in the standings several times the rest of the day. While all teams were seeded for the baker’s set of final position, the Shockers led by 20 and faced the Lions on the same pair of lanes. Lindenwood bowled 192, 216 and 239 games, but Wichita State shot 198, 237 and 246 to open a 54-pin margin with just one game remaining.

The Lions saved one of their best games for last shooting 247 while the Shockers hit 188 with both anchors doubling in the final frame. The end result was a grand total of 13,730 (214.53 average) for Lindenwood and a five-pin margin over second place Wichita State. The Lions team Jean Paul Aguirre , mike anderson , Garrett Jolly , Emmanuel McPherson , Javier Muniz Vega , Troy Owens, Jr. , Blake Reiger And drew bags finished 739 pins ahead of third place Midland, 891 pins ahead of fourth place Ottawa (Kan.), the last team up from Dallas and 934 pins past the “cut line”.

The advancement of the Lady Lions to the national championships was a little more spectacular. Entered the tournament as 21st nationally ranked powerhouse team and seeded seventh in Dallas, they started off a little slow and sat in 11e place on 13 teams after their first baker’s set on Saturday morning, but executed a steady rise in the standings the rest of the block. After the first 16 games, Lindenwood totaled 2,816 (176 average) in a very low scoring environment. It was good enough for sixth place, just 87 pins behind fourth-place Wichita State for the last-place lead, and 177 pins behind then-leading Wisconsin Whitewater.

Lindenwood warmed up from there to post Saturday afternoon’s second-best block with 3,067 (average 191.69), including high plays of 247, 218 and 210 and a set high of 842. With a grand total of 5,883 (183.84 average), the Lady Lions had entered the cup in third place, just 119 pins behind Stephen F. Austin State University in first and 93 pins behind second-place Shockers, but the standings were tight. Lindenwood led only fourth-placed William Penn by 13 pins, fifth-placed Wisconsin Whitewater by 32 and sixth-placed Newman University by 58.

The Lions got off to a better start for the morning block on Sunday and although they weren’t shooting too many high scores, they were keeping pace to maintain their position until controversy over an ‘out of range’ pin and “dead wood” develops. in the third set of the day. The impending delay zapped some momentum, and Lindenwood finished with its worst five-game streak all weekend. With a 48-game total of 8,681 (180.85 average), the Lady Lions had slipped to fifth place, but only four pins behind the third-place Jets and a single pin behind the United States in fourth. The Warhawks were just 54 pins behind Lindenwood in the sixth and Midland had slipped within striking distance, just 196 pins in the seventh with 16 games remaining. The Shockers and Lady Jacks had built some separation from the rest of the field in the top two spots.

With the number of games dwindling, the Lady Lions slowly regained their form in the final block on Sunday afternoon. After a 703 set to start, Lindenwood put up games of 188, 190, 203 and 201 for a 782 set to move back into third place. The Lady Lions stumbled a bit in the third set of the block, but many other teams did the same. Going into the final position lap, they were fourth, the last place advanced, just three pins behind Newman in third, 106 pins ahead of Wisconsin Whitewater in fifth and 139 pins ahead of William Penn in sixth.

Playing on the same pair as the Jets, Lindenwood has essentially kept its Sunday best for the past four games. The Lady Lions surged ahead with games of 201 and 188, then followed with

mike anderson

their high for the day at 220 and finished with 176 for a set of 785. The end result was the second-best block of the afternoon at 2,967 (average 185.44). This pushed Lindenwood to third place and advancement to nationals with a grand total of 11,648 (182 average). The squad of Hailey Bozych , Karsyn Braasch , Haylie Frick , Renata Martinez , Carissa Merkel , Liz Rittenour , Maddie San Soucie And Samantha Smith finished 98 pins ahead of the fourth-placed Warhawks, the last team to advance, 162 pins ahead of the Jets in fifth and 230 pins ahead of William Penn in sixth. Wichita State won the section title with Stephen F. Austin in second place.

The ITC will take place in Las Vegas from April 20-22 and will feature the final 16 men’s teams and the final 16 women’s teams vying for a national championship.

Intercollegiate sectional for singles

The singles section took place on March 10 at the same four regional locations with mike anderson progress in the men’s division and Karsyn Braasch advance in the women’s division.

Anderson played a total of six games of 1,322 (average of 220.33), including high games of 243 and 234 to finish fourth in the Dallas field of 177 players. THE

Karsyn Braasch

the top five qualified for the ISC which will take place in Las Vegas on April 18-19. Several other Lions performed well but did not advance, including drew bags tied for 17e place with 1,232 (average of 205.33), Troy Owens, Jr. in 30e with 1,186 (average of 197.67), Emmanuel McPherson in 41st with 1,165 (average of 194.17), and Garrett Jolly in 42n/a with 1,163 (average of 193.83).

In the women’s division, Braasch totaled 1,174 (195.67 average), including game highs of 230 and 221 to tie for fourth in the 133-player field and lead. Renata Martinez finished in 27e with a total of 1112 (average of 185.33) including a high game of 241.

A total of 24 men and 24 women qualified for the ISC from the four section locations across the country.

Full lists of teams advancing to ITC

Dallas, TX

Men

1. Lindenwood University

2. Wichita State

3.Midland

4. Ottawa (Can.)

Women

1. Wichita State

2. Stephen F. Austin State University

3. Lindenwood University

4. Wisconsin Whitewater

Dayton, Ohio

Men

1.William Patterson

2. Purdue University

3. Trines University

4. Pikeville

Women

1. North Carolina A&T

2. SCAD Savannah

3. Duquesne University

4. Pikeville

Addison, Ill.

Men

1.Webber International

2. Mount Mercy University

3. St. Xavier’s University

4. Laurent Tech

Women

1.Webber International

2. Mount Mercy University

3. Louisiana Technology

4. Maryville University

Smyrna, Tennessee

Men

1. Wisconsin Whitewater

2. St. Ambrose University

3. Southern Tennessee

4. Saint Francis (Ill.)

Women

1. McKendree University

2. Maryland East Coast

3. Saint Francis (Ill.)

4. Southern Tennessee