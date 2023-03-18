Fashion
Both men’s and women’s bowling teams qualify for national championships; Two Lions make the singles championship field
The men’s and women’s bowling teams qualified for the Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) and mike anderson And Karsyn Braasch individually qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) March 10-12 at the Dallas, Texas chapter, one of four held simultaneously across the country. The other three locations included Addison, Illinois; Smyrna, Tennessee; and Dayton, Ohio.
The Lions entered the competition as 27e national team in the season power rankings and seeded seventh in Dallas out of 20 teams there, but took the lead in the first set, shooting 13 of their first 16 Baker games above 200 on Saturday morning, including highs of 267, 259 and 255. By the end of the first block of 16 games, Lindenwood had totaled 3,501 (218.81 average) to lead second place Wichita State by 77 pins. More importantly, the Lions had also already opened up a 305-pin margin on the top four “cut line” for advancement.
Lindenwood continued his strong performance in the Saturday afternoon block with 11 more games in the 200, including highs of 256, 247 and 245. At the end of the day and halfway through the competition, the Lions held still a 31-pin lead over the No. 1-ranked Shockers with an overall total of 6,930 (216.56 average). They had also built a 427-pin margin over third-place Ottawa (Kan.) and a 547-pin lead over the cut line, essentially making it a two-team race for the division title on Sunday.
Lindenwood played well in the third block of the weekend, shooting 12 more games over the 200 mark, including consecutive bests of 244 and 236, but Wichita State was 90-pin best on Sunday morning and took a 59-pin lead over the Lions with a block total of 3,372 and an overall total of 10,271. With progression clearly in sight for both teams, the focus turned to winning the event.
Lindenwood was ready for the afternoon block and started with one of its highest baker sets of the weekend with games of 266, 203, 203 and 279 for 951. Wichita State followed the pace and maintained a two-pin advantage. The two teams swapped places in the standings several times the rest of the day. While all teams were seeded for the baker’s set of final position, the Shockers led by 20 and faced the Lions on the same pair of lanes. Lindenwood bowled 192, 216 and 239 games, but Wichita State shot 198, 237 and 246 to open a 54-pin margin with just one game remaining.
The Lions saved one of their best games for last shooting 247 while the Shockers hit 188 with both anchors doubling in the final frame. The end result was a grand total of 13,730 (214.53 average) for Lindenwood and a five-pin margin over second place Wichita State. The Lions team Jean Paul Aguirre, mike anderson, Garrett Jolly, Emmanuel McPherson, Javier Muniz Vega, Troy Owens, Jr., Blake ReigerAnd drew bags finished 739 pins ahead of third place Midland, 891 pins ahead of fourth place Ottawa (Kan.), the last team up from Dallas and 934 pins past the “cut line”.
The advancement of the Lady Lions to the national championships was a little more spectacular. Entered the tournament as 21st nationally ranked powerhouse team and seeded seventh in Dallas, they started off a little slow and sat in 11e place on 13 teams after their first baker’s set on Saturday morning, but executed a steady rise in the standings the rest of the block. After the first 16 games, Lindenwood totaled 2,816 (176 average) in a very low scoring environment. It was good enough for sixth place, just 87 pins behind fourth-place Wichita State for the last-place lead, and 177 pins behind then-leading Wisconsin Whitewater.
Lindenwood warmed up from there to post Saturday afternoon’s second-best block with 3,067 (average 191.69), including high plays of 247, 218 and 210 and a set high of 842. With a grand total of 5,883 (183.84 average), the Lady Lions had entered the cup in third place, just 119 pins behind Stephen F. Austin State University in first and 93 pins behind second-place Shockers, but the standings were tight. Lindenwood led only fourth-placed William Penn by 13 pins, fifth-placed Wisconsin Whitewater by 32 and sixth-placed Newman University by 58.
The Lions got off to a better start for the morning block on Sunday and although they weren’t shooting too many high scores, they were keeping pace to maintain their position until controversy over an ‘out of range’ pin and “dead wood” develops. in the third set of the day. The impending delay zapped some momentum, and Lindenwood finished with its worst five-game streak all weekend. With a 48-game total of 8,681 (180.85 average), the Lady Lions had slipped to fifth place, but only four pins behind the third-place Jets and a single pin behind the United States in fourth. The Warhawks were just 54 pins behind Lindenwood in the sixth and Midland had slipped within striking distance, just 196 pins in the seventh with 16 games remaining. The Shockers and Lady Jacks had built some separation from the rest of the field in the top two spots.
With the number of games dwindling, the Lady Lions slowly regained their form in the final block on Sunday afternoon. After a 703 set to start, Lindenwood put up games of 188, 190, 203 and 201 for a 782 set to move back into third place. The Lady Lions stumbled a bit in the third set of the block, but many other teams did the same. Going into the final position lap, they were fourth, the last place advanced, just three pins behind Newman in third, 106 pins ahead of Wisconsin Whitewater in fifth and 139 pins ahead of William Penn in sixth.
Playing on the same pair as the Jets, Lindenwood has essentially kept its Sunday best for the past four games. The Lady Lions surged ahead with games of 201 and 188, then followed with
their high for the day at 220 and finished with 176 for a set of 785. The end result was the second-best block of the afternoon at 2,967 (average 185.44). This pushed Lindenwood to third place and advancement to nationals with a grand total of 11,648 (182 average). The squad of Hailey Bozych, Karsyn Braasch, Haylie Frick, Renata Martinez, Carissa Merkel, Liz Rittenour, Maddie San SoucieAnd Samantha Smith finished 98 pins ahead of the fourth-placed Warhawks, the last team to advance, 162 pins ahead of the Jets in fifth and 230 pins ahead of William Penn in sixth. Wichita State won the section title with Stephen F. Austin in second place.
The ITC will take place in Las Vegas from April 20-22 and will feature the final 16 men’s teams and the final 16 women’s teams vying for a national championship.
Intercollegiate sectional for singles
The singles section took place on March 10 at the same four regional locations with mike anderson progress in the men’s division and Karsyn Braasch advance in the women’s division.
Anderson played a total of six games of 1,322 (average of 220.33), including high games of 243 and 234 to finish fourth in the Dallas field of 177 players. THE
the top five qualified for the ISC which will take place in Las Vegas on April 18-19. Several other Lions performed well but did not advance, including drew bags tied for 17e place with 1,232 (average of 205.33), Troy Owens, Jr.in 30e with 1,186 (average of 197.67), Emmanuel McPherson in 41st with 1,165 (average of 194.17), and Garrett Jolly in 42n/a with 1,163 (average of 193.83).
In the women’s division, Braasch totaled 1,174 (195.67 average), including game highs of 230 and 221 to tie for fourth in the 133-player field and lead. Renata Martinez finished in 27e with a total of 1112 (average of 185.33) including a high game of 241.
A total of 24 men and 24 women qualified for the ISC from the four section locations across the country.
Full lists of teams advancing to ITC
Dallas, TX
Men
1. Lindenwood University
2. Wichita State
3.Midland
4. Ottawa (Can.)
Women
1. Wichita State
2. Stephen F. Austin State University
3. Lindenwood University
4. Wisconsin Whitewater
Dayton, Ohio
Men
1.William Patterson
2. Purdue University
3. Trines University
4. Pikeville
Women
1. North Carolina A&T
2. SCAD Savannah
3. Duquesne University
4. Pikeville
Addison, Ill.
Men
1.Webber International
2. Mount Mercy University
3. St. Xavier’s University
4. Laurent Tech
Women
1.Webber International
2. Mount Mercy University
3. Louisiana Technology
4. Maryville University
Smyrna, Tennessee
Men
1. Wisconsin Whitewater
2. St. Ambrose University
3. Southern Tennessee
4. Saint Francis (Ill.)
Women
1. McKendree University
2. Maryland East Coast
3. Saint Francis (Ill.)
4. Southern Tennessee
|
Sources
2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2023/3/17/mens-and-womens-bowling-teams-advance-to-nationals-two-lions-make-singles-championship-field.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pakistani police bulldoze door, break into Imran Khan’s house in Lahore; Ex-PM to appear in Islamabad High Court: key points
- Chinese soccer stars and Chinese officials detained in Xi’s corruption crackdown | China
- Donald Trump calls for demonstrations before his indictment
- How ‘Turkish Gandhi’ Kilicdaroglu Could Influence May Elections
- The President of the Republic of Indonesia inaugurates Banjar Bakula Regional SPAM in Banjarbaru City Editor 8
- Order Change Reduces Cost of Tennis Court Project – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for future clinical trials in adult patients with optic neuritis
- Keanu Reeves pays tribute to ‘accomplished professional’ Lance Reddick | Entertainment
- At Startup20 Sikkim Sabha, iCreate announced iTERF, a global fellowship program to foster interdisciplinary tech entrepreneurship research.
- Doctor Advice for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
- Former UK student body president sued over body after being ousted for anti-Semitism
- Deep in Hollywood: Paul Mescal