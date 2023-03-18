The Fashion Girls Guide to Decorating Your Home





If you already follow a list of fashion influencers who inspire your outfits, you might be surprised how many times you find yourself bookmarking a photo of their sofa, their wall art, their coffee table , a vase full of flowers or their table top for a dinner party while scrolling through your feed. Just as they’re into the rise of motorcycle boots or cottagecore, they’re just as obsessed with creating a home decoration situation, filled with coveted decorative accessories. Minimalists and maximalists mimic their outfit choices with an ottoman, side table, wall decor, bookends, or candle materials that reflect their personal style. Look no further than Danish influencer Pernille Teisbaek, whose Copenhagen home is just as likely to be posted on her Instagram as her latest outfit. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own home or looking for a quirky housewarming gift for a friend, check out these stylish decorating ideas that are already trend setter approved. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. 12 trendy decor items to buy now Crate & Barrel/Athena Calderon Ceremonie Dining Chair in Natural Buckle The tasteful and creative Athena Calderons Collection with Crate & Barrel is full of simple pieces, from bar stools and wall mirrors to table lamps and dinnerware, that are made for the sleek minimalist. The rounded shape and the bouclé fabric of this dining chair are particularly trendy. $499, Buy Now

Herms Avalon Poster Although sometimes hard to find in stock, the best-selling Herms blanket is a familiar find in many fancy homes. It’s a luxurious way to add a designer touch to a living room, sleeping space, or even a home office. $1,750 shop now

Cold Picnic Green Mochi Mat This is not your average living room rug. Cold Picnic combines bold colors and quirky shapes to create soft underfoot options that make a statement on their own. $695, shop now

Djerf Avenue Duvet Cover Summer Berries If you haven’t checked the Instagram of Mathilde Djerf, get ready for countless Scandi-inspired photos for everything from clothes to accents for the home. Influencer Djerf founded her own company Djerf Avenue which allows followers and fashion fans to make her colorful and cute style their own. $107, shop now

Lex Pott twist candle Quirky candlesticks are a must-have decorative accent in fashionable abodes, and this wavy twist candle from Lex Pott has quickly become a favorite. The range of original colors available means you can choose one for every room in your home. $45, shop now

Hay Splash Vase The bright colors found throughout the Hays range of furniture and home accessories (like their fun wall decor) make them particularly suitable for fashionable maximalists. This glass vase is on the more understated side of the options available, but has just the right artistic touch to make your entryway or dining room special. $95, shop now

Glass Bowl Bon Bon Helle Mardahl At-home snacking gets a stylish upgrade with this quirky candy pink bowl from Helle Mardahl. It’s too pretty to tuck away in a rattan cabinet, so find a way to display it next to your favorite picture frames, tucked away in your bookshelf, or perched on a decorative tabletop. $402, shop now

Rove Concepts Belia Open End Sofa Soft bubble canapes have been the trend to try for a few seasons, and they don’t seem to be losing steam. Relax on a sectional that prioritizes both comfort and aesthetics. $2,999 (for members), Shop Now

Rachel Saunders Wave Incense Holder Ceramic artist Rachel Saunders has become a favorite among fashion insiders for her organic forms through vases, plates and small decorative objects. This incense holder will add a relaxing touch to your interior when it comes time to light up your favorite scent. $60, shop now

Rose Greenberg Pink Peony Squiggle Pillow No, this is not your average cushion. The slightly offbeat shapes of Rose Greenbergs designs might make visitors to your home do a double take. $200, shop now

Gohar World Wand Candle Chef Laila Gohar has been an inspiration for fashion brands and trendy dressers, especially since launching her own website full of wacky kitchen designs, Gohar World. Of course you don’t need a wand-shaped candle, but wouldn’t that make a great centerpiece? $42, shop now

Memor Medium Mosaic Vase Tell a special story with your interior design. Memors vases are all handmade with shells and pottery pieces that make them feel like heirlooms. Also head over to their website to request a custom style. $360, shop now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://observer.com/2023/03/best-stylish-decorative-home-accessories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related