These are the asymmetrical dresses that I buy before the summer

If there’s one piece of clothing I don’t hesitate to spend money on every summer, it’s a beautiful dress. Whether it’s silky designer briefs or a cottagecore floral dress, the silhouette brings an effortless feel to my warm-weather wardrobe. This season, I am particularly on the lookout for asymmetrical dresses. For what? To put it simply: I do not own any part corresponding to this description. As a fashion editor, I feel a bit embarrassed to admit that there are holes in my wardrobe and that’s the one I want to fill. Luckily, a quick search for this style at any retailer brings up tons of options to buy, making it easy for me to secure my favorite pick before June 21, which is the first day. summer official. For anyone who needs convincing that asymmetrical dresses are in fashion this season, just look at the runways. Covered, Missoni, and Eckhaus Latta have all delved into the uneven designs of their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Whether it’s a cropped hemline, a diagonal neckline that draws attention to your collarbones, or a jumpsuit of the two, a deliberately off-kilter cut is poised to take over every wardrobe once the weather hits 75 degrees or the 60s, if that’s your threshold for discovering legs. (For my part, I am a team of 75 or more.) Check out the designs on my wishlist below. I’ve found options for every activity in my schedule, from dating to weddings, which will hopefully give you ideas on where and how you could wear the same styles. For a date night Dressing for a night out in the winter is tricky (I always end up with fleece-lined leggings and a sweater), so once the weather warms up, I ditch the layers for colorful, silky numbers. As you can see from my picks, I’m wearing baby blue for spring. Given that this shade is in my personal color wheel, the purchase seems justified. For weekend outings My Saturdays and Sundays are for relaxing, so I don’t want to think too much about what to wear. The ideal asymmetrical dress for me should be roomy and have a bit of stretch, but still look well put together. For special occasions For my upcoming weddings and summer vacations (send me recs for beach getaways, please!) A one-shoulder mini dress or feathered dress should do the trick. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

