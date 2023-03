Beyonc wears nearly nude dress with nipple pasties for Oscars: Photos – SheKnows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one Oscar party every A-list star in town wants to be invited to, it’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Gold Party at Chateau Marmont. Although cellphone snaps are strictly prohibited, fans know the pop star will still gift us with official fashion shots when she’s ready – and they’re finally here! Beyoncé kept the metallic theme and stunned the Beyhive with a shimmering yet sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress. There was no liner to cover her nipples, which is what the golden “X” nipple covers were for, which she made sure to get a detailed photo of. The daring gown showed off every angle of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s dangerous curves as the sparkly corset cinched her waist. She wore her hair in a smooth, sleek style and kept her makeup clean and dewy. The glossy, smoky eye complemented her bare lip as she added gold sunglasses for a dazzling edge. And true to form, Beyoncé didn’t need a caption to describe her carousel of stunning images, the gorgeous images speak for themselves. SeNight Sheer Gold Dress $19.99 on Amazon.com The 41-year-old star has always had a flair for all things creative and that’s why her process of developing new work is one she describes as “tedious” for everyone involved. “I choose to invest my time and my energy only in projects that I am passionate about. Once I commit, I give it my all,” she said. said British vogue in 2020 “I won’t let go until he has undeniably reached his full potential. I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, story, dance and editing work together. They all have the same importance. We have to imagine that’s exactly how she approached her ensemble for this year’s Gold Party, because on the face of it, it’s a work of art. Before you go, click here to see all of our all-time favorite nude dresses: Related story

