Since the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston has been the queen of the simplistic yet incredibly chic slip dress. On Thursday, the actress reigned supreme at the Murder Mystery 2 photocall in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower alongside Adam Sandler and his family, Mlanie Laurent, Dany Boon and many others. Aniston evoked understated glamor in her shimmering champagne-colored, figure-hugging maxi dress with subtle side ruching along the hip, spaghetti straps and a slight puddle train. The actress chose gold hoop earrings, a matching bracelet and an assortment of rings to complete the ensemble. For the French premiere on Thursday, The morning show The actress kept her glam minimal, with a luminescent complexion, flushed cheeks, mile-long lashes and a simple peach lip. Aniston is known for wearing an abundance of strappy dresses throughout her career, and a standout that will go down as one of her most famous was at the 2020 SAG Awards. She arrived in an ivory silk Dior strappy dress Vintage bias cut, designed by John Galliano from Aniston’s own archives. Amid the stars’ stratospheric rise into the limelight, Aniston became known for her fabulous braids and even got a haircut officially named after her sitcom character.Friends.While the face-framing and choppy layers of the Rachel cut became incredibly popular in the ’90s, Anistons braids have served as inspiration ever since; from her long golden Rapunzel-like locks, to her curtain bangs and beach-worthy waves. Last night the Just go The actress sported a fresh, modernized take on the timeless “Rachel” cut with the perfect glossy blowout, parted almost down the middle with face-framing layers. Murder Mystery 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 31.

