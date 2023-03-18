Ciara on the negative backlash her nude dress has received. Why did this make people so mad?

Ciara took to a humorous TikTok addressing criticism of her nude dress. (Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Ciara applauded critics who slammed her choice of dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 37-year-old rocked a strappy, low-back, crystal-embellished sheer dress designed by Peter Dundas.

After photos of the barely-there dress hit the internet, social media users wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the allegedly immodest outfit choice, which some found particularly offensive because she is a wife and a mother.

Shame was called misogynistic by a cultural writer Tiwa Adebayo. Partly because it tied Ciara’s worth to her role as a wife, even as her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who accompanied her to the festivities, took photos with her on the carpet red. It was also unfair. Models Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as actress Hunter Schafer, all wore similar revealing dresses, but their wardrobe selections didn’t seem to cause the same upheaval.

From left: Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter and Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ciara addressed the lopsided responses in a humorous TikTok on Wednesday, sporting a long sheet while strutting to audio of herself on the red carpet. The caption read “selective outrage” and received over 100,000 likes.

But why did Ciara receive such hate for her outfit choice?

Adebayo, who dissected the global policing of black women at award ceremonies, tells Yahoo Life that much of the vitriol targeting Ciara exists at the sharp intersection of misogyny and racism, sometimes dubbed misogynous.

“It seems like the biggest group criticizing her, especially on Twitter, is actually black men,” Adebayo says, explaining that many people are likely projecting their own preconceptions about how a wife and mother should relate. present to her.

“It speaks to the politics of respectability, especially as they extrapolated the sheerness of her dress and perceived the ‘bitch’,” she adds. “And they took that and applied it to her husband, Russell Wilson, implying that he doesn’t have control over his wife in a pretty damaging way.”

And though Russell seemed to admire his wife’s display of her treats, Experts say it’s important to remember that Ciara has the right to choose what she wears, no matter what.

“Some may think it’s a show of solidarity to mention that her husband seems to be okay with it, but we have to remember that Ciara’s body belongs to him. She can choose how she dresses and adorns this. body. Her husband is her partner, not her owner,” Donna Oriowo, Race, Sexual and Gender Therapisttells Yahoo Life.

“Too often we equate love with ownership and masculinity with dominance over a woman. When we see things in true partnership, we stop acting like her clothing choices are meant to shame her husband. , but rather a choice that she most likely made for herself,” says Oriowo.

This also extends to her role as a mother.

“Some people think that a mother’s body also belongs to her children. It doesn’t matter who a woman is before being a wife or a mother, so we expect her to only dresses according to her role as mother or wife as the power systems have defined her,” adds Oriowo.

In terms of selective outrage, Adebayo says there seems to be a cumulative effect once the internet has focused on one target for the day, and black women often hit the bullseye at exacerbated rates.

“With the algorithm feature, it very easily becomes an echo chamber and you hear people start to agree with you and it amplifies your perspective. As far as black women go, if women in general are often the subject of hate on the internet for the day, it will happen to black women at a much faster rate,” she says.

Ultimately, says Adebayo, the dialogue surrounding Ciara’s dress is a small part of a larger conversation about keeping women’s bodies in general order.

“It’s symptomatic of a larger tendency to have conflicting high standards for black women,” Adebayo says.

